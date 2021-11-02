UW-La Crosse volleyball: Eagles fall in first round of WIAC Tournament

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The fifth-seeded UW-La Crosse volleyball team lost 12-25, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8 to fourth-seeded UW-Oshkosh in the opening round of the WIAC Tournament on Tuesday.
Emma Lawrence had 23 kills and 14 digs for the Eagles (20-11), who carried the momentum of winning the fourth set to a 7-5 lead in the fifth. But the Titans (19-11) took 10 of the next 11 points to earn the victory.
Brianne Korducki added 12 kills for UW-L, while Jackie Oetterer had 18 assists and 14 digs. Megan Adams added 20 assists and nine digs, Sophie Quelle had 12 digs and nine assists, and Sydney Fedderly had 14 digs.