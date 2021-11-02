UW-La Crosse volleyball: Eagles fall in first round of WIAC Tournament

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The fifth-seeded UW-La Crosse volleyball team lost 12-25, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8 to fourth-seeded UW-Oshkosh in the opening round of the WIAC Tournament on Tuesday.

Emma Lawrence had 23 kills and 14 digs for the Eagles (20-11), who carried the momentum of winning the fourth set to a 7-5 lead in the fifth. But the Titans (19-11) took 10 of the next 11 points to earn the victory.