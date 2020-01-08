UW-La Crosse women's basketball: After slump, Emma Gamoke focusing on being more aggressive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A more aggressive Gamoke was evident from the opening tip during the Eagles 87-74 win over Washington University in their first game at the Wartburg Holiday Tournament. Gamoke finished with a team-high 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting including a 5-for-8 effort from beyond the arc.

But the game where it all seemed to click came against Oshkosh when the sophomore showed she is much more than just a 3-point marksman. She attacked off the dribble, using her long length to finish around the rim while also displaying a deadly pull-up, midrange game that is next to impossible to stop. She finished with 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting to help the Eagles pick up a victory over Oshkosh in their WIAC opener on Saturday. She is averaging close to 16 points per game her last three contests.

“She has just found a good rhythm,” coach Karen Middleton said. “She played really well against Wash U, well against Wartburg. It’s great to see her find that rhythm. She’s an awesome player, that’s not just a 3-point shooter. You saw the pull-ups. When they pressure her 3’s, she is able to get to her pull-up, to the rim. She has a really good all-around game.”

STARTING FAST

The Eagles are off to a great start this season, but one of their main points of emphasis in the recent weeks has been to get off to better starts.