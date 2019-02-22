WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team didn’t necessarily live-and-die by the 3-point shot this season, but it was certainly built to have a number of shooters on the floor at all times.
The problem for the Eagles early on Friday in their WIAC tournament semifinal game at Whitewater was that they couldn’t get enough of their shots to fall — from inside or outside the arc.
The 25th-ranked Eagles recovered after a slow start put it in a hole and dominated the third quarter, but cold shooting in the fourth doomed what would’ve been an impressive comeback in a 53-51 loss on the road.
Whitewater (18-8) advances to the WIAC finals, and will travel to Oshkosh (23-3). La Crosse (22-5) will see if it is selected for one of 20 at-large NCAA tournament bids on Monday.
After Whitewater’s Camri Conley made a layup with 3.8 seconds left, UW-L had a chance to tie the game, or take the lead, with a final possession. But the sideline inbound pass was tipped, and players scrambled to recover it as time expired.
Junior Delaney Schoenenberger — a key figure in the third-quarter run that got UW-L back in the game — scored 14 points and had a career-high 12 rebounds. Craig tallied 10 points. Whitewater was led by Becky Raeder’s 15 points — all from 3-pointers — and seven rebounds.
La Crosse (22-5) overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to win the third quarter 23-5 and take a four-point lead into the fourth. But the efficiency its offense found in the third quarter didn’t carry over to the fourth.
After going 6 of 9 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line in the third quarter, the Eagles went 3 of 13 and 1 of 2, respectively, in the final 10 minutes. La Crosse didn’t score again after junior Dani Craig’s jumper with 3:16 left put it up 51-49.
