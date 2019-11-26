UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Dani Craig's 26 helps UW-L shake off sluggish start

It doesn’t always have to be pretty, but good teams always find different ways to grind out wins. That’s exactly what the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team did on Tuesday night.
The No. 17 Eagles withstood a haymaker by a hot-shooting Luther team before picking themselves up and holding off the Norse 77-69 on at Mitchell Hall.
Karen Middleton and her staff knew Luther was better than its 0-4 record. The Norse had shown on film that they were getting the looks, but just weren’t hitting them to start the season.
Apparently, all they needed was a trip to Mitchell Hall.
“They really hit us in the face hard,” senior guard Dani Craig said. “We we were kind of slow out of the gates both defensively and offensively tonight.”
The Norse started 8 of 13 from the field including a blistering 6 of 8 from beyond the arc in the opening frame. Combine that with a rough shooting start from UW-L (5-for-15), and Luther held a 24-11 lead after one.
“A lot of credit to Luther,” Middleton said. “They shot the lights out. We were worried about that. They hadn’t shot the ball well in the beginning of the season, but they had a week’s break coming in here tonight, and that was one thing we talked about. We definitely had to make some adjustments because they got hot, but I thought we responded well. Showed a lot of guts and heart and made those adjustments and kind of dug in.”
But like prize fighters, the Eagles (5-1) got back up thanks in part to Craig.
She was the engine that made the Eagles go at times, showing off her all-around game by being aggressive and driving to the lane. She kicked off a 16-2 run when she hit a long jumper before nailing a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions. She had seven points during the run that helped the Eagles get right back into it. She finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.
“She has an all-around game,” Middleton said. “She’s starting at the point for us so she’s going to have the ball in her hands a lot. I loved her urgency. She was able to get to her spots that she wanted to. She’s obviously an excellent 3-point shooter. She’s very capable off the dribble and she was able to get to the spots and hit some really timely shots for us.”
Defensively, the Eagles made a conscience effort to run the Norse off the 3-point line as well as stopping Luther’s Sarah Holtz, who was 5 of 7 from the field with 17 first-half points.
It worked.
After the hot start -- shooting 6 of 8 from long distance -- Luther was just 5 of its next 14 while Holtz scored just one point in the second half.
“We always try to adjust at halftime,” Craig said. “(Holtz) was doing pretty good on us, so we had to key on her in the second half and I think we did a good job of that. And then just in general we had to be in better position defensively. We were just able to key in on defense better.
Craig gave the Eagles their first lead of the game when she splashed a triple to start the fourth to make it 56-53. The Eagles never trailed again.
In addition to Craig’s 26, UW-L received a double-double from freshman Kat Fitzgerald. The 6-foot-2 center continues to play beyond her years going 8 of 10 from the field to score 16 points while nabbing 11 rebounds. The Eagles also received a big boost from Ava Kramer, who was instrumental in helping break Luther’s full-court press while tallying eight points and five assists.
Overall, it was a gutsy effort for the Eagles, who next play Finlandia in the Holiday Inn Express Thanksgiving Classic on Friday at UW-L.
“It took a lot of guts to come back tonight,” Craig said. “A lot of guts and a lot of teamwork.”