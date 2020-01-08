You are the owner of this article.
UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Dani Craig scores 1,000th collegiate point; Eagles roll past Falcons
RIVER FALLS — Dani Craig scored a game-high 25 points to help the No. 9 ranked UW-La Crosse women's basketball team cruise past UW-River Falls 86-55 on Wednesday night. 

It was a special night for Craig, who went over 1,000 points for her collegiate career. She scored 252 as a freshman at NCAA Division I California State Fullerton before scoring 761 during her three years at UW-L. 

Craig was 11 of 18 from the field and added eight rebounds. She is averaging 21.5 points per game her last four contests. 

Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke continued her recent string of good performances, finishing with 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. Ava Kramer finished with 12 points while Kat Fitzgerald added seven for the Eagles (11-2, 2-0), who never trailed and led by as many as 24. 

UW-L will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Stevens Point to take on the Pointers at 3 p.m. 

