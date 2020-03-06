UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles fall to Loras in first round of national tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The decisive stretch came midway through the third quarter after Craig made a jumper to put UW-L up 38-36 with 7:18 left in the period.

Loras rattled off nine straight points, sparked by a Macenzie Kraemer bucket and capped by a pair of free throws from Schroeder. A bucket from Kat Fitzgerald put the Eagles within five points with 1:59 left in the third quarter, but UW-L didn’t score again until the 5:15 mark of the fourth quarter. By then, the Duhawks had a comfortable 58-43 lead.

The Eagles were just 6-of-23 (26 percent) in the second half after making 13 of their 28 (46 percent) shots in the first half. UW-L made five 3-pointers in the first half but just two the rest of the way.

The Duhawks outscored the Eagles 18-7 in the third quarter and 16-12 in the fourth after holding a 34-33 halftime lead.

UW-L got on the board first on a Higgins jumper just 61 seconds into the game but struggled with Loras’ press early on. The Eagles had five turnovers in the game’s first 4 minutes, which the Duhawks capitalized on to take a 10-2 lead with 6:25 left in the first quarter.