UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles fall to Loras in first round of national tournament

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — After the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team turned the ball over five times in the first 4 minutes of its NCAA Division III national tournament first-round game against Loras College (Iowa) on Friday, it appeared the Eagles had settled in on offense.
Then the Duhawks switched to a 2-1-2 zone in the third quarter.
UW-L’s turnovers returned, and the shooting that helped it grab the lead earlier in the period disappeared. Loras took full advantage.
The Eagles went scoreless for two 6-minute stretches, and their two-point lead turned into an 18-point deficit. UW-L didn’t recover and fell 68-52 in its first national tournament appearance since the 2010-11 season.
Senior Dani Craig led the Eagles with 15 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Sophomore Emma Gamoke added 13, 11 of which came in the first half, and sophomore Lexi Higgins finished with 11. Senior Delaney Schoenenberger, who entered the game averaging 10 points per game, was scoreless.
UW-L (19-8) had 17 turnovers, and the Duhawks (24-4) converted those into 24 points. The Eagles also had trouble slowing junior forward Marissa Schroeder. She had a game-high 20 points and added nine rebounds, and Loras totaled 24 points in the paint.
The Duhawks also got double-digit points from Courtney Schnoor (14) and Kari Fitzpatrick (11).
The decisive stretch came midway through the third quarter after Craig made a jumper to put UW-L up 38-36 with 7:18 left in the period.
Loras rattled off nine straight points, sparked by a Macenzie Kraemer bucket and capped by a pair of free throws from Schroeder. A bucket from Kat Fitzgerald put the Eagles within five points with 1:59 left in the third quarter, but UW-L didn’t score again until the 5:15 mark of the fourth quarter. By then, the Duhawks had a comfortable 58-43 lead.
The Eagles were just 6-of-23 (26 percent) in the second half after making 13 of their 28 (46 percent) shots in the first half. UW-L made five 3-pointers in the first half but just two the rest of the way.
The Duhawks outscored the Eagles 18-7 in the third quarter and 16-12 in the fourth after holding a 34-33 halftime lead.
UW-L got on the board first on a Higgins jumper just 61 seconds into the game but struggled with Loras’ press early on. The Eagles had five turnovers in the game’s first 4 minutes, which the Duhawks capitalized on to take a 10-2 lead with 6:25 left in the first quarter.
But UW-L found its shooting stroke and closed the gap quickly. Craig sparked a 7-0 spurt with a triple to bring the Eagles within one, and Gamoke hit a 3 to knot the score at 14 with 2:27 left in the first quarter.
Loras led 19-16 heading into the second quarter, a period that had four lead changes and two ties. UW-L grabbed a 33-28 lead with 1:23 left in the half after Gamoke capped a 10-3 run with a 3, but the Duhawks scored the last six points of the quarter to take a 34-33 lead into half.
UW-L retook the lead early in the third quarter before Loras’ decisive run.