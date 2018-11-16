MILWAUKEE — The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team used a high-pressure defense and efficient shooting from the outside to run away with a 75-52 win over Clark at the Paul F. Knueppel Classic at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
The Eagles (2-0) forced 25 turnovers and made 8 of 20 attempts from the 3-point line en route to the big win. UW-L never trailed, and jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter.
“We’re not denying a lot this year, we’re playing in gaps this year,” Eagles coach Karen Middleton said. “We’re using our hands more. We had 37 points off turnovers, and I felt like we did a good job of holding them down early.”
Senior Delaney Schoenenberger led the team with 14 points, adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals to her tally. Five Eagles scored in double figures, including sophomore Ava Kramer (13), and freshman Emma Gamoke (13). Carly Coulthart added 11 and Dani Craig had 10. Freshman Lexie Higgins had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Kramer added five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The freshman recruits the Eagles brought in this season is already making its presence felt. Kyah Steiner, an Aquinas High School graduate, starts at the forward spot and has been creating chances off the dribble. Emma Gamoke, an Onalaska product, has scored in double figures in both of the team’s games, and Higgins has provided a spark as a scorer and rebounder.
“Our freshmen have been doing really well. The balance that we have is really important,” Middleton said. “We recruited them to (play early) when you see them in the mix, the college pace hasn’t affected them at all.
“Lexie’s been aggressive, and she’s rebounding the heck out of the ball. Kyah and Emma are super active. We were hoping they’d be able to contribute right away and it’s good to see them do that.”
Calvin (2-1) was led by 12 points from Rachel Warners. The Eagles held post player Gabby Timmer, who had 24 points and 18 rebounds in Calvin’s previous game, to six points.
