UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles offense goes cold, fall to No. 6 Whitewater

For the second consecutive game, the UW-La Crosse women's basketball team's offense went ice cold and for the second consecutive game it resulted in a loss, as the 18th-ranked Eagles fell to No. 6 UW-Whitewater Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall in a battle of WIAC heavyweights.
The Eagles (11-4, 2-2) were hoping to bounce back after they shot just 34 percent from the floor on Saturday in a 67-58 loss to Stevens Point, but that cold shooting translated to Wednesday night. The Eagles shot 29 percent from the field, including a 24 percent clip from beyond the arc and were outscored by Whitewater 44-22 in the paint.
"Whitewater is a great team and is having a great season and they play with great intensity," UW-L coach Karen Middleton said. "It forces you offensively to pay great attention on the little things. Our guard play was a huge focus for them and they made it challenging at times. ... With that intensity and the pace at times, I think it gets you out of a rhythm sometimes in regards to shooting. But we just have to do a better job of settling down and focusing on those little things."
Whitewater (14-1, 4-0) had entered leading the WIAC in opponent points per game, allowing just a touch over 52 points per game — five points better than the next best team. They do this with impressive ball pressure along the perimeter. It gave the Eagles fits, specifically in the first half, when the Whitewater turned the Eagles over 10 times in the first 20 minutes leading to easy points the other way at times and a 37-23 halftime lead.
"That's Whitewater," Middleton said. "That's what they do and they are really good at it. They make things look really ugly. We just have to settle down and find a better way to execute."
The Eagles won the third quarter to trim the Whitewater deficit to 10. Whitewater pushed the lead back up to 14 before back-to-back 3's from Dani Craig and Delaney Schoenenberger cut the lead back down to eight with 3:31 left. But the ensuing Eagles offensive possession saw Zeporah Jackoyo's 3-pointer rim just out and UW-L just couldn't recover.
"We cut it to eight and had a real good look at a 3 that just didn't go down," Middleton said. "We changed the momentum at times and able to get stops, but when it's the level of play we are talking about it's consistent effort. I think we are giving the effort, but I think we just needed consistent execution.
"I thought they got us in transition several times, which hurt us. When you are battling to get stops and having a hard time to score, those are big plays."
Dani Craig led the UW-L offense with a game-high 18 points on 8 of 20 shooting, but the rest of her teammates were just 12 of 49. Schoenenberger added 11 to go along with nine rebounds while freshman Kat Fitzgerald added six for the Eagles, who hope to snap their two game losing streak Saturday when they travel to Platteville. First tip is slated for 3 p.m.
"We will bounce back," Middleton said. "We have a long road ahead still. We can learn a lot from this and get ready for Platteville on Saturday.