The sizeable contributions of the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team’s freshman class have been well-documented in the Eagles’ historic season. They continued in Wednesday’s WIAC tournament quarterfinal, but it was the team’s veterans who stepped up the most.
After a sluggish start gave way to better middle quarters, La Crosse’s upperclassmen made the plays that helped seal a 61-55 win over Stevens Point in front of 193 people at Mitchell Hall.
The victory moved No. 25 UW-L to 22-4 this season, matching their most wins in a season since 1987-88, and advanced it to the tournament semifinals, where the third-seeded Eagles will travel to play second-seeded Whitewater (17-8) at 7 p.m. Friday.
It wasn’t the prettiest win, and the Eagles never found a way to pull away in the closing minutes, but it was enough to keep the season alive.
“This time of the year, all wins are big, and they’re all fun, so we’ll take it and go from here,” Eagles coach Karen Middleton said.
Juniors Delaney Schoenenberger and Dani Craig led the Eagles on an early fourth-quarter run that raised their lead to 15, and that was enough to let UW-L chew time off the clock and make free throws down the stretch to maintain the edge.
Schoenenberger’s 3 off a screen at the top of the key and then a mid-range jumper kicked off the fourth quarter. Craig later scored four straight points that gave UW-L the cushion it needed. The pair also combined to go 6 of 8 from the free-throw line as the Pointers (8-18) fouled to extend the game in the closing minutes.
Schoenenberger led UW-L with 18 points and made three 3s, while Craig had 12 points, three assists and three steals.
“We didn’t get going offensively until we got into a little bit of a rhythm in those second and third quarters,” Middleton said.
The Eagles didn’t look like themselves in the first quarter. A rash of turnovers and a good start offensively for the Pointers put the Eagles in a 15-4 hole in the first quarter. UW-L had trouble against Stevens Point’s defense because it packed the lane so tightly and helped off post players against the drive that ball-handlers didn’t have lanes to pass through when they probed the paint.
Middleton and the Eagles adjusted, though, and cut down the turnovers — four in the first five minutes, and they finished with 11 — and scraped together a 25-23 halftime lead.
“We didn’t get so deep, we were able to get the movement going, and we went to a little more ball-screen stuff. Just trying to find what would work,” Middleton said of the adjustments.
Bailee Collins scored 21 points for Stevens Point, and did so on 7-for-16 shooting. But she was the only player to score in double figures, as other leading scorers Carly Cerrato (five points, 2-for-9 shooting) and Amber Baehman (nine, 3 of 14) were held in check.
“(Collins) had a great game … but I thought we did a really good job on the guards,” Middleton said. “We were trying to not let all three of those players get going and be efficient.”
UW-L freshman and Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner had eight points and a team-best nine rebounds.
The Eagles split a pair of games against the Warhawks, their semifinal opponent. In the first, at Whitewater, La Crosse controlled the fourth quarter of a 60-49 win. Craig scored 18 in that game.
In the matchup at Mitchell Hall, Craig missed a rushed 3-pointer at the final buzzer of a 55-53 loss. UW-L was without Steiner, one of their most versatile defenders, in that matchup.
