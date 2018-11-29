Unlike its first six games of the season, the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team wasn’t able to go on a run at any point to shake its opponent Thursday.
Gustavus Adolphus, a team that has beaten the Eagles each of the past three seasons, never allowed La Crosse to gain a full head of steam. Each time UW-L would go up by three or four baskets, the Golden Gusties would get it back down to two or one in a flash.
But in the closing minutes, junior Dani Craig hit a 3-pointer and then a short jumper in the lane to give the Eagles enough cushion that two defensive stops were enough to seal the 55-49 nonconference win in front of 150 people at Mitchell Hall.
The win improves UW-L to 7-0, its best start to a season since 2005-06.
Craig’s clutch 3-pointer came off a handoff and screen from freshman Carly Coulthart, and her post jumper that put the game at its final margin came off a drive and a good turnaround move.
“She’s just very calm. That’s something we talked about at halftime, that we needed to play our pace and not get caught up in trying to go faster than we needed to, and she does that,” Eagles coach Karen Middleton said of Craig. “She took her time, she got to a spot on the floor that she wanted to get to … She has a great feel for the game.”
Craig scored all 11 of her points in the second half of the defensive duel, including seven in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles hit five 3-pointers — a season-low — as they had to deal with an aggressive Golden Gusties (3-3) defense that didn’t allow shooters to get many open looks. But when La Crosse needed a basket in the worst way, it turned to the Craig.
“We try to stay composed, and try to run our stuff,” Craig said. “I think at the end there we did a good job of executing.”
Freshman and UW-L’s leading scorer Emma Gamoke tied for a game-high 13 points, but she missed the final 2:39 after she got tangled up with a defender and fell to the floor. The Onalaska High School graduate was helped off the court and was receiving treatment for her leg after the game.
Junior Delaney Schoenenberger had 11 points, and freshman Lexie Higgins had eight points, seven rebounds, and five blocks.
This was the toughest test of the Eagles in the early portion of the season. They came into the game with an average margin of victory of 22.8 points, but the tight win was revealing, Middleton said.
“We battled. We really battled through that second half, and I thought we showed greater toughness in the half,” Middleton said. “It showed a lot of grit, a lot of fight.”
Higgins had her hands full defensively, and responded with another strong game. Gustavus Adolphus’ offense suffered through an abysmal 1-for-17 shooting night from 3-point range, so it relied on cuts to the basket and precise passing in the lane to score.
Its top two forwards — sophomore Paige Richert and senior Kendall Thompson — had trouble dealing with Higgins and Coulthart’s defense. Richert had six points on 2 of 8 shooting and Thompson had 13 on 6 of 15 shooting.
“They work to get position really well, so it was hard to get around them,” Higgins said. “They held their position well, too.”
The first half was a bit choppy for the Eagles. They had to battle the length and the tight man-to-man defense of the Golden Gusties, which made it difficult to get an uncontested shot in the lane.
Gamoke got hot in the second quarter and scored 11 points, including a solo 4-0 run capped off by a steal and a breakaway layup that prompted a Gustavus Adolphus timeout.
But UW-L hurt itself in the first half with nine turnovers, allowing seven points off those miscues. La Crosse didn’t score for the final 3:59 of the second quarter, and the Golden Gusties went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 27-24 at the break.
La Crosse is a rare team without a senior, and has a bevy of freshmen playing a lot of minutes, so a tough game like Thursday’s was some of their first experiences with in-game adversity in college. Craig said the team will take lessons from it.
“I think it was good for us. We’re going to use it to learn,” she said. “We’re still young, for sure, but I think today we adapted pretty well, and we’ll use that when we get into conference play as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.