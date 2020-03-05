UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles ready to take on Loras in first round of national tournament

Karen Middleton likened it to a second life. The fourth-year UW-La Crosse women’s basketball coach and her team are certainly glad to have it.
The Eagles (19-7) earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament on Monday and will play Loras College (Iowa) in the opening round at 4 p.m. Friday at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. It is UW-L’s first national tournament appearance since the 2010-11 season and fifth in the history of the program.
“We’re just super excited, just very happy for this team, for our seniors, for this program and the alums,” Middleton said. “You know, it’s been awhile, but we’re slowly making progress. To see your name up on the board was pretty fun.”
There was plenty of uncertainty on whether the Eagles would see their name Monday after falling to UW-Eau Claire 59-56 last Thursday in the WIAC Tournament semifinals, especially after the team missed the national tournament a season ago despite totaling 22 wins.
And it didn’t help that the WIAC, which is often a two-bid conference, already had two teams essentially guaranteed spots. UW-Oshkosh (18-10) won the conference tournament for the league’s automatic bid, and UW-Whitewater (23-3) was basically a lock after being ranked No. 4 in last week’s d3hoops.com poll.
“I kind of thought I was going into retirement, honestly,” said senior Dani Craig, who leads the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game. “I thought we were done.”
But UW-L earned a spot anyway — in large part, Middleton and Co. believe, because of the team’s strength of schedule. The Eagles split with the Titans during the regular season, and four of their seven losses came to the Warhawks and Wartburg College (Iowa), which is ranked No. 5.
And getting a bid further shows the impact Middleton has made on the program. UW-L has won at least 16 games, including nine in conference play, in each of the coach’s four seasons after going 7-18 (1-13) in 2015-16, the last of four straight losing seasons for the Eagles.
“It’s just changed from a team that used to be at the bottom of the WIAC to now, we win games and we’re a second seed (in the conference tournament),” said senior Delaney Schoenenberger, who averages 10 points per game. “I do want our culture to get to the point where an NCAA tournament appearance is a regular thing. I think this is just the first step to getting that.”
A win Friday would certainly help, but the Duhawks (23-4) pose a tough test.
Loras is ranked No. 13 and averages 79.9 points per game, which ranks seventh in the country. The Duhawks boast four players who average at least 10 points per game, led by senior guard Macenzie Kraemer’s 15 ppg. Junior forward Marissa Schroeder is close behind with 14.9 ppg.
“Any one of them could go off at any point, or all four of them could go off,” Craig said. “We’re going to have to focus on defense, honestly.”
UW-L and Loras have played eight common opponents, including Wartburg, Luther College and UW-Oshkosh. The Duhawks beat the Titans in overtime in their only matchup and went 1-2 against both the Knights and the Norse. The Eagles won their only game against Luther, a 77-69 victory on Nov. 26.
“We know it’s going to be tough,” Middleton said. “I know we’re excited to be here; I know we’re hungry. We don’t want to just be in it — we want to make some waves in it, too. We’re looking forward to the experience of it, but also getting down to business and coming out with a couple of wins.”
The winner will advance to Saturday’s second round, where it will meet the winner of DePauw (Ind.) and Webster (Mo.).