UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles ready to take on Loras in first round of national tournament

But UW-L earned a spot anyway — in large part, Middleton and Co. believe, because of the team’s strength of schedule. The Eagles split with the Titans during the regular season, and four of their seven losses came to the Warhawks and Wartburg College (Iowa), which is ranked No. 5.

And getting a bid further shows the impact Middleton has made on the program. UW-L has won at least 16 games, including nine in conference play, in each of the coach’s four seasons after going 7-18 (1-13) in 2015-16, the last of four straight losing seasons for the Eagles.

“It’s just changed from a team that used to be at the bottom of the WIAC to now, we win games and we’re a second seed (in the conference tournament),” said senior Delaney Schoenenberger, who averages 10 points per game. “I do want our culture to get to the point where an NCAA tournament appearance is a regular thing. I think this is just the first step to getting that.”

A win Friday would certainly help, but the Duhawks (23-4) pose a tough test.

Loras is ranked No. 13 and averages 79.9 points per game, which ranks seventh in the country. The Duhawks boast four players who average at least 10 points per game, led by senior guard Macenzie Kraemer’s 15 ppg. Junior forward Marissa Schroeder is close behind with 14.9 ppg.