UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles take care of Oshkosh in WIAC opener

Dani Craig, Gamoke and Delaney Schoenenberger combined to go 8 of 14 from beyond the arc for the Eagles, who as a team made 10 3-pointers.

Craig continued her stellar senior campaign with a game-high 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting, once again showing off her ability to do damage from inside and beyond the arc. Gamoke was just as effective finishing 7 of 12 from the field to score 17 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.

“We have to be ready for whatever they throw at you,” coach Karen Middleton said. “Really proud that we found that rhythm against the zone and able to take advantage of some openings. I was proud of the whole team, but Dani and Emma stepping up big for us and doing what they did was huge.”

Ava Kramer (eight) and Carly Coulthart (six) provided a spark off the bench for the Eagles, who shot 52 percent in the fourth quarter including a 5 of 9 effort from 3-point range.

“We were all hitting shots, so they had to scramble a little bit in their zone,” Gamoke said. “That led to even more open shots in the fourth quarter.”

Defensively, the Eagles contained the WIAC’s leading scorer in Leah Porath.