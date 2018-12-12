FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team continued its torrid start to the season Wednesday in a rout of Marian College on the road.
The Eagles never trailed, forced a gaggle of turnovers, and had balanced scoring to post an 87-38 win and move to 9-0 this season. That’s the best start to a season for the program since 2005-06, when it won its first 13 games.
“It was great for everybody to get to play today, we worked on a lot of different things we hadn’t been able to yet outside of practice,” Eagles third-year coach Karen Middleton said.
Fourteen players contributed to the team’s season-high scoring output, and eight scored six or more points. Freshman guard and Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke led the way with 15, while freshman post Lexie Higgins added 12 and junior Dani Craig 11.
UW-L forced 29 turnovers and tallied 15 steals. It scored 30 points off of those turnovers, and had 24 second-chance points off of 18 offensive rebounds.
“We’ve been progressively better at not taking chances, staying in good position, and was there for each other in the gaps,” Middleton said. “They played a two-post offense, so we got to work on our post defense for the first time in a game this year, which is going to be really important for conference play.”
La Crosse jumped out to a 28-9 lead after the first quarter, and held a 53-20 advantage at halftime. That allowed Middleton to play almost the entire roster. Freshman and Aquinas grad Whittni Rezin had eight points and eight rebounds off the bench, while junior Zeporah Jackoyo added seven points and a steal.
“It’s huge for them,” Middleton said of the bench getting extended minutes. “That adds to the depth we’ve been talking about from the beginning. Whittni has been dealing with some sickness and injury, but she’s getting fully healthy, and ‘Z’ is doing really good things off the dribble right now.”
Marian (0-8) shot 14 of 59 from the floor (23.7 percent), led by Rachel Serchen’s eight points.
The Eagles have finals and their holiday break over the next couple of weeks, and will return to action on Dec. 28 against Chapman University at the Chapman University Winter Classic in Orange, Calif. At 9-0, Middleton said she’s happy that the young team is coming together and forming an identity.
“It’s awesome for our confidence. We’ve handled things well, had some good challenges … and now we’ve pinpointed some things to work on,” Middleton said. "I'm definitely happy to be learning from winning."
