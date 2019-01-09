What looked for much of the game would be a comfortable win for the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team turned out to be anything but Wednesday night.
The Eagles (13-1, 2-1) jumped out to a big lead with a stellar defensive performance, but visiting Eau Claire (11-3, 2-1) hit shots in the second half and cut into the deficit and got within one possession in the fourth quarter. But La Crosse turned to a few of its most experienced players to stem the tide, get stops and hold on for a 72-62 WIAC victory in front of 245 people at Mitchell Hall.
Eau Claire chipped away at UW-L’s lead throughout the second half, and cut it to 55-51 with 6 minutes, 22 seconds left. Eau Claire called a timeout, and that seemed to reset the Eagles. La Crosse got inside with a layup from freshman Emma Gamoke and then a jumper in the key from junior Delaney Schoenenberger. Two free throws from sophomore Ava Kramer put UW-L back up by 10 and it held off Eau Claire the rest of the way.
“That was huge. Part of it is they’re so young, sometimes they don’t really know (the situation). Part of it has been the learning we’ve done this year,” Eagles coach Karen Middleton said. “It was a matter of settling down in that timeout, regrouping, talking through our press break, slow ourselves down and do what we needed to.”
A team that starts three freshmen and plays two more extended minutes, the Eagles have short spurts where that youth shows. A handful of turnovers and quick shots on offense resulted in a shooting slump that allowed the Blugolds to make their comeback. But that same group of freshmen were also key in stopping that run and getting things back under control.
“It’s awesome to get wins like this,” said Schoenenberger, who had 15 points. “Every night in this conference is a battle, it’s constant. We know that. Our freshmen are starting to learn that too and they’re doing all they can.”
Gamoke, an Onalaska High School graduate, scored a team-best 16 points for UW-L and made three 3s, while junior Dani Craig had 15 on the strength of three 3s. Kramer had 14 points off the bench, including two 3s.
The matchup of teams which are both receiving votes in the d3hoops.com Top 25 poll saw the Eagles take a 19-0 lead to start the game.
“No, not at all,” Schoenenberger said when asked if the team could’ve started any better. “After our past two games where defense has been a huge key to what we’re doing, I think we got good defensive stops and locked in on what we had to, and it fueled our offense.”
Schoenenberger — a Janesville, Wis., native — was an early spark for the offense, knocking down two 3-pointers against the Eau Claire zone in the first three minutes that drew a timeout from the Blugolds’ bench.
La Crosse’s 3-point shooting has been a strength all year, and they showed it with an 11-for-26 night from beyond the arc. Schoenenberger’s early 3s forced Eau Claire to change its defense.
“I was really proud of how we had great attention to detail early,” Middleton said. “We’ve got great shooters, and Delaney’s been one of our better shooters. We’ve got a lot of weapons in that regard, and once they went out of that zone and into man, it was like a switch flipped for us.”
UW-L’s defense was strong throughout the first quarter, as was its rebounding. The Eagles allowed just one put-back basket, and made five 3-pointers. The Blugolds went the first eight minutes, 42 seconds scoreless, shooting 0-for-11 until Winona High School grad Hallee Hoeppner hit a 3-pointer to get them on the scoreboard.
Eau Claire woke up in the second quarter, attacking the paint with quick post-ups and even quicker shots off post catches. A 14-3 run got the Blugolds within 11, but the 3-point shooting of UW-L continued to carry it. Nine of the Eagles’ 3-pointers came in the first half, and they held a 40-28 lead at halftime.
Kelsey Bakken scored 19 points to lead Eau Claire, while Hoeppner had 16.
