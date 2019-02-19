As UW-La Crosse women’s basketball coach Karen Middleton surveyed the landscape of the WIAC and looked at her roster last season, one thing became clear:
She needed a post player.
The conference her team plays in seemed to have talented, tall and athletic players all around, and for the Eagles to continue climbing the standings by increasing their win total, they would need to get one of their own. So Middleton and her staff targeted and landed Lexie Higgins as part of a strong recruiting class and the results have spoken for themselves.
The Eagles went 21-4 during the regular season and 10-4 in conference, which was good for the third seed in the WIAC tournament after a tiebreaker. UW-L opens the tourney with a home quarterfinal game against Stevens Point (8-17, 4-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Eagles beat the Pointers margins of nine and 22 this season.
Higgins, a 6-foot-1 Weston, Wis., native and D.C. Everest High School product, leads the team in rebounds (6.3 per game) and blocks (36), and helped the Eagles post the conference’s best field goal percentage allowed (32.5).
“I’ve learned a lot being here with coach Karen,” Higgins said Tuesday. “My goal at the beginning of the season was to try to be a presence, and to be a presence in the post, and do whatever I can. Even if it’s not scoring — getting on the boards, screening, getting assists, whatever I can.”
Higgins’ versatility has allowed Middleton to use her in a variety of ways. She’s capable as a back-to-the-basket or face-up post player, and she’s working on extending the range of her jump shot to make her even more of a threat offensively. She has good hands to snare passes and dish them out.
Her work inside — altering shots and posting the third-most blocks in the WIAC this season — on defense has anchored the unit and allowed its guards to pressure the ball with the knowledge that Higgins is there to help on the drives.
“With the WIAC, it’s very demanding physically, especially inside. She’s able to bang, but she’s also able to get to the high post, and take that high-post shot with confidence,” Middleton said. “The thing that I love most about her is her willingness to work really hard defensively.”
Higgins was second on the Eagles in steals (30), and that’s a testament to her hustle and knack for pressuring the ball, even in the post. Her 71 offensive rebounds (2.84 per game) ranked third in the conference as well. Middleton credited Higgins’ feel for the game, and strong ability to box out, as factors in her ability to create extra possessions for UW-L.
One of the few speed bumps in what’s been a solid freshman campaign for Higgins has been foul trouble. She averages 3.2 fouls per game, and has had four or more in seven of her last 10 games. Her position naturally leads to more contact and more chances to catch a whistle, but Middleton said that’s part of Higgins’ learning curve to the college game — that fine line between physicality to make a shot difficult or getting a foul called.
“I just need to learn to be aggressive when I can be, and not overly aggressive. Just tone it back a little bit,” Higgins said.
The Eagles will need another good night from Higgins on Wednesday against the Pointers. Forward Bailee Collins averaged 12 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games against the Eagles.
“We have to work for good position in the post and get on the boards,” Higgins said of the Stevens Point matchup. “They have good posts who work to get position early and seal inside, so we have to keep her from getting easy looks inside.”
