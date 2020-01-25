UW-La Crosse women's basketball: No. 21 Eagles beat UW-Eau Claire for third straight win

The No. 21 UW-La Crosse women's basketball team used a pair of third-quarter runs to pull away from UW-Eau Claire en route to a 60-39 victory on Saturday at Mitchell Hall.

Ava Kramer scored a game-high 16 points for the Eagles, who won their third game in a row and improved to 14-4 (5-2). UW-L also got double-digit points from Delaney Schoenenberger, who added 11.

After holding a 28-11 lead at half, the Eagles started the third quarter on a 11-3 run, which was sparked by a 3-pointer from Kramer. UW-L then closed the quarter on an 8-0 run, capped by a 3 from Dani Craig, to go up 47-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

Craig finished with seven points, and the Eagles were 5-of-16 from beyond the arc.

UW-L outscored the Blugolds (10-7, 5-2) 22 to 14, which helped make up for the Eagles' 32 percent shooting clip.

Katie Essen, who scored 11 points, was the only player in double figures for UW-Eau Claire, which shot just 22 percent from the floor and 10 percent from 3.

Lexie Higgins and Kyah Steiner each had four points and 11 rebounds for UW-L, which led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter.

