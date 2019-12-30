UW-La Crosse women's basketball: No. 11 Eagles have seven-game winning streak snapped in loss to No. 7 Wartburg

WAVERLY, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team has played Wartburg (Iowa) twice so far in the 2019-20 season. It has now lost twice.

The then-No. 4 Knights beat the Eagles 72-62 on Nov. 13, and the two teams met again Monday in the championship game of the Wartburg Holiday Tournament in Waverly, Iowa. But No. 11 UW-L was unable to avenge its previous loss and fell to No. 7 Wartburg 67-60.

The Eagles, whose only losses on the season are to the Knights, dropped to 9-2 and had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

Much like the teams’ previous meeting, in which Wartburg outscored UW-L by nine in the fourth quarter, the Knights (11-1) used a second-half surge to grab the win. This time it came in the third quarter.

Led by freshman guard Macy Harris and junior forward Payton Draper, Wartburg used a 16-5 run at the end of the quarter to turn a 36-34 deficit halfway through the period into a 50-41 lead heading into the game’s final 10 minutes.

Draper scored 12 points, including going 2-of-2 from 3-point land, and was one of four Knights in double figures. Senior guard Emma Gerdes had 14 points, and junior forward Tori Hazard and senior forward Amanda Brainerd added 10 apiece. Harris finished with eight points.