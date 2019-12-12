UW-La Crosse women's basketball: No. 12 Eagles, led by Lexie Higgins, come back to beat Viterbo

With their locker rooms right next to each other, sophomore Lexie Higgins and the rest of the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team could hear how excited the Viterbo V-Hawks were.

The V-Hawks were feeling good after taking a five-point lead into the locker room at half, and rightfully so. Viterbo controlled the opening 20 minutes against the No. 12 team in the country, but the Eagles wanted to remind the crosstown team whose house it was in.

“They were happy, obviously they were up,” said Higgins, who scored a game-high 15 points. “We could hear them cheering. We just said this is our house. We need to play better.”

The Eagles were able to do just that, shaking off of a cold start — thanks in large part to Higgins — and outscoring Viterbo by 12 in the fourth quarter to beat the upset-minded V-Hawks 63-54 on Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall.

At first, it looked like the V-Hawks (3-5) were the ranked team.

Coach Lionel Jones had his team ready to go. Offensively, the V-Hawks were executing their offense with precision and utilizing ball screens and the pick-and-roll to perfection. They were 10-of-22 from the field, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.