UW-La Crosse women's basketball: No. 12 Eagles, led by Lexie Higgins, come back to beat Viterbo

With their locker rooms right next to each other, sophomore Lexie Higgins and the rest of the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team could hear how excited the Viterbo V-Hawks were.
The V-Hawks were feeling good after taking a five-point lead into the locker room at half, and rightfully so. Viterbo controlled the opening 20 minutes against the No. 12 team in the country, but the Eagles wanted to remind the crosstown team whose house it was in.
“They were happy, obviously they were up,” said Higgins, who scored a game-high 15 points. “We could hear them cheering. We just said this is our house. We need to play better.”
The Eagles were able to do just that, shaking off of a cold start — thanks in large part to Higgins — and outscoring Viterbo by 12 in the fourth quarter to beat the upset-minded V-Hawks 63-54 on Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall.
At first, it looked like the V-Hawks (3-5) were the ranked team.
Coach Lionel Jones had his team ready to go. Offensively, the V-Hawks were executing their offense with precision and utilizing ball screens and the pick-and-roll to perfection. They were 10-of-22 from the field, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.
UW-L, meanwhile, was just 9-of-28 (32%), including 2-of-9 from 3-point range, in the first half. The Eagles (8-1) were having issues with Viterbo’s ability to play multiple different defensive sets. Viterbo did a good job of mixing up different types of zone defenses, showing a 1-3-1 or a 1-2-2 zone in addition to its man-to-man defense.
“First off, I thought Viterbo played really well,” UW-L coach Karen Middleton said. “They came out hot from the start. We just needed to settle in. They were playing a 1-3-1 with a matchup zone, and it took us a second to figure it out.”
It was all part of the Viterbo game plan.
“One thing we talked about was disrupting their flow,” Jones said. “When they are in their offensive flow, they shoot a pretty good percentage from the 3-point line. So we wanted to take it away, and I thought our team did a pretty good job of that.”
The second half was a different story.
UW-L was more patient in the second half in finding the soft spots, specifically in the middle of the Viterbo defense. That’s where Higgins was doing her work.
With the 3s not falling down, UW-L turned to Higgins, and the 6-foot sophomore delivered with her 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
“They just left the middle open a lot, and my teammates just did a good job of getting it to me inside,” said Higgins, who also grabbed nine rebounds. “I just had to get it and be confident with my shot.”
Higgins was one of five Eagles to finish in double figures. Dani Craig and Ava Kramer scored 11, while Delaney Schoenenberger and Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke finished with 10.
Alyssa Nilssen and G-E-T High School graduate Madison Doerr finished with 11 points to lead Viterbo.
The Eagles also used their size advantage, out-rebounding Viterbo 44-25, which resulted in an 18-5 advantage in second-chance points.
“They outrebounded us,” Jones said. “I thought that was the key in the game. Credit to them, they really went after it and wanted it. So hats off to them.”