UW-La Crosse women's basketball: No. 11 Eagles ready for highly anticipated holiday tourney

After not making the NCAA tournament last season despite a 22-4 record, Karen Middleton and the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team made it a point of emphasis to challenge themselves in the nonconference portion of their schedule this season.
So far the No. 11 Eagles have been up to the challenge, going 8-1 with the only blemish coming against No. 4 Wartburg in a game that UW-L was right there from start to finish.
But the team's last nonconference test will be its toughest yet.
Starting Sunday, the Eagles will participate in the Wartburg College Holiday Tournament, which features three teams ranked in the top 15 — No. 7 Wartburg, No. 11 UW-L and No. 14 Baldwin-Wallace — and Washington (Mo.), which received votes in the latest poll. UW-L takes on Washington at 3 p.m. Sunday before facing a potential rematch against Wartburg or a talented Baldwin-Wallace squad on Monday, depending on Sunday's outcomes.
It's an opportunity that doesn't come around often.
“We are acting like this is the NCAA tournament,” senior guard Delaney Schoenenberger said. “We are all ranked teams, and it’s really good to go against this level of competition and it will really challenge us in ways that will be good for us.”
They are also teams that have had great success in the NCAA tournament before.
Wartburg and Washington each made the Elite 8 last season while Baldwin-Wallace reached the second round. Washington has won five national titles and has three runners-up finishes since 1998.
“With the competition being so intense, it’s a good challenge for us,” senior Dani Craig said. “Whether we win or lose, I know we will learn from it at the end of the day.”
It will be a good test for the Eagles, who have admitted that despite being 8-1 and ranked No. 11 in the country, they have yet to fire on all cylinders.
“We are still trying to put everything together for ourselves,” Middleton said. “We have had good competition, but I don’t think we have played as well as we are capable of. We are still trying to find that mix and that gel of what we are doing.”
But they feel this tournament is when they will put it all together from start to finish.
“We see spurts of it,” Schoenenberger said. “The biggest thing now is just being consistent with it. But I’m really excited. I think this weekend we will be really consistent with our defense, getting stops and it will be good to go against ranked teams, because it will challenge us a little bit more. But I think our best basketball is yet to come.”
One of the tasks for Middleton and the Eagles was figuring out how to get off to better starts.
UW-L is currently being outscored 135-132 in the first quarter. It doesn’t seem like a big deal at first glance, but when compared to the fact that the Eagles are outscoring their opponents 478-371 in the other three quarters, it's a noticeable difference. Better starts will result in easier wins and, more importantly, help UW-L when it plays tough nonconference opponents or even when they get into WIAC play.
“We have gotten off to a slow start on almost all of our games now,” Schoenenberger said. “We just know we have to lock in on defense and pay extra attention to that. Sometimes our defense lacks in the beginning and we try and make up for it with our offense, but (Middleton) has really been stressing defense and we have done a lot better these last few days in practice.”
The tournament kicks off a busy week for the Eagles, who will play either Wartburg or Baldwin-Wallace on Monday before opening up WIAC play on Sat., Jan 4, against the defending conference champion, UW-Oshkosh. This all comes after a nearly three-week layoff for UW-L, which hasn't played since defeating Viterbo on Dec. 11.
“I’m looking forward to seeing where we are,” Middleton said. “Then obviously we jump right into it with Oshkosh, so we have to be ready to roll.”