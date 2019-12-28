UW-La Crosse women's basketball: No. 11 Eagles ready for highly anticipated holiday tourney

Wartburg and Washington each made the Elite 8 last season while Baldwin-Wallace reached the second round. Washington has won five national titles and has three runners-up finishes since 1998.

“With the competition being so intense, it’s a good challenge for us,” senior Dani Craig said. “Whether we win or lose, I know we will learn from it at the end of the day.”

It will be a good test for the Eagles, who have admitted that despite being 8-1 and ranked No. 11 in the country, they have yet to fire on all cylinders.

“We are still trying to put everything together for ourselves,” Middleton said. “We have had good competition, but I don’t think we have played as well as we are capable of. We are still trying to find that mix and that gel of what we are doing.”

But they feel this tournament is when they will put it all together from start to finish.

“We see spurts of it,” Schoenenberger said. “The biggest thing now is just being consistent with it. But I’m really excited. I think this weekend we will be really consistent with our defense, getting stops and it will be good to go against ranked teams, because it will challenge us a little bit more. But I think our best basketball is yet to come.”