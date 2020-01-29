UW-La Crosse women's basketball: No. 6 Whitewater knocks off No. 20 Eagles

WHITEWATER — The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team suffered another cold shooting night, as they shot just 29 percent from the field to fall on the road to sixth-ranked UW-Whitewater 73-47.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Warhawks took control with a 16-3 second quarter to take an 18-14 advantage to 34-17. UW-L was unable to get the deficit under double digits. Whitewater led by as much as 27 in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles were just 17 of 58 from the field including a 3-for-15 effort from beyond the arc.

Lexie Higgins led the way with eight points for the Eagles, who will look to rebound at home against UW-Platteville on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0