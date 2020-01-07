UW-La Crosse women's basketball notebook: After slump, Emma Gamoke focusing on being more aggressive

There is absolutely no doubt that Emma Gamoke can shoot with the best of them.

The sophomore guard displayed that during her days as an Onalaska Hilltopper before picking up right where she left off for the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team by drilling 58 3-pointers last year as a freshman.

But even the great ones can go through a rough shooting patch.

The six games leading up to holiday break, Gamoke was just 22-for-69 from the field, including 10 of 43 from beyond the arc.

Opponents this season have made it a point of emphasis to pressure Gamoke in hopes of running her off of the 3-point line.

The best way to counteract that?

Take it to the rim.

“Coaches said, ‘be aggressive, they can’t stay with you,’” Gamoke said. “In practice, it was about being aggressive, aggressive.