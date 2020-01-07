UW-La Crosse women's basketball notebook: After slump, Emma Gamoke focusing on being more aggressive

There is absolutely no doubt that Emma Gamoke can shoot with the best of them.
The sophomore guard displayed that during her days as an Onalaska Hilltopper before picking up right where she left off for the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team by drilling 58 3-pointers last year as a freshman.
But even the great ones can go through a rough shooting patch.
The six games leading up to holiday break, Gamoke was just 22-for-69 from the field, including 10 of 43 from beyond the arc.
Opponents this season have made it a point of emphasis to pressure Gamoke in hopes of running her off of the 3-point line.
The best way to counteract that?
Take it to the rim.
“Coaches said, ‘be aggressive, they can’t stay with you,’” Gamoke said. “In practice, it was about being aggressive, aggressive.
“I knew just even from last year and then just this last tournament they were going to pressure me and make me go off the dribble. Even last year, I was much more of a spot shooter. I was looking for my shot more than I was looking to get to the rim. So I knew that they were probably thinking that, so I was like ok, let’s start out with getting to the rim and once I get to the rim the I should have some open shots. I was just trying to counteract what they thought I was going to do.”
A more aggressive Gamoke was evident from the opening tip during the Eagles 87-74 win over Washington University in their first game at the Wartburg Holiday Tournament. Gamoke finished with a team-high 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting including a 5-for-8 effort from beyond the arc.
But the game where it all seemed to click came against Oshkosh when the sophomore showed she is much more than just a 3-point marksman. She attacked off the dribble, using her long length to finish around the rim while also displaying a deadly pull-up, midrange game that is next to impossible to stop. She finished with 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting to help the Eagles pick up a victory over Oshkosh in their WIAC opener on Saturday. She is averaging close to 16 points per game her last three contests.
“She has just found a good rhythm,” coach Karen Middleton said. “She played really well against Wash U, well against Wartburg. It’s great to see her find that rhythm. She’s an awesome player, that’s not just a 3-point shooter. You saw the pull-ups. When they pressure her 3’s, she is able to get to her pull-up, to the rim. She has a really good all-around game.”
STARTING FAST
The Eagles are off to a great start this season, but one of their main points of emphasis in the recent weeks has been to get off to better starts.
The Eagles have struggled at times in the first quarters of games and had been looking for a complete 40 minute effort from the opening tip to the final buzzer. That’s why their effort against Oshkosh was so important where the Eagles truly controlled the game from start to finish against the defending conference champions.
“Coaches talked about putting together a full game,” Gamoke said. “Coach said, ‘first quarter, we have to win that first quarter. We have to show them right now that we are the first quarter.’ After that we just kept the momentum going. But to play a full game, a full solid game was an amazing feeling, because they are a great team. This just gives us more confidence when we play them again and then for WIAC play.”
Middleton was very pleased with the effort against Oshkosh on Saturday and hopes they can replicate that performance as the move into the conference slate of the schedule.
“We knew we needed to be intense, we needed to be strong with the ball. We needed to be aggressive to open up different driving lanes and shooting opportunities for us. I thought early she just got into a nice groove being aggressive. This is not a conference where you can be passive. You have to be aggressive, very happy with the start of it. I know it’s just one game, but now we have to regroup and get ready for River Falls on Wednesday.”
EAGLES ENTER TOP-10
A little bit of history was made on Tuesday.
The Eagles moved from No. 11 to No. 9 in the latest poll from d3hoops.com. It’s the highest ranking in program history and is also UW-L’s first ever top-10 ranking.