After playing so well for 80 minutes on Sunday, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse women’s soccer team all of a sudden found itself on its heels.
A penalty kick and a deflection turned a two-goal lead by the Eagles into the prospect of overtime, and two scoreless extra periods later, UW-L and St. Thomas were left staring at penalty kicks to determine the winner of its NCAA second-round tournament game at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
The Eagles’ shooters took care of business, and sophomore goalkeeper Lily Brock kept the Tommies out of the net as UW-L advanced with a 3-0 victory in penalty kicks, after a 2-2 battle over the game’s first 110 minutes.
The Eagles (18-2-3) led 2-0 after 65 minutes, thanks to headed-in goals by seniors Maya Schmitt and Margaret Harings, but St. Thomas (19-2-1) found the back of the net twice in the last 10 minutes to force overtime.
“We gave away a PK that was our own fault, and then they scored on a deflection. I don’t think we played poorly or did anything bad, I just think we panicked in a moment when we didn’t need to,”said UW-L coach Jason Murphy, who has his team in the Round of 16 for the second straight season. “Credit to our kids, I thought we were awesome in both overtimes, and created some chances to win it.”
After Harings stepped up and buried the first attempt of the penalty kick shootout, Brock dove to her left and stonewalled the shot from Tommies midfielder Brie Bourdage. Senior Alex Cording gave the Eagles a 2-0 advantage on a shot to the upper left corner, and Brock again came up with a save, this time sliding to her right to deny a shot by Kristen Epperly.
“The mindset in the shootout is get the first one,” said Brock, who made nine saves over the first 110 minutes of play. “Watching Margie go up there and smoke her first one was fantastic. It just gives me the confidence to go up there, and the first thing is just read it and commit. She went to my left, I went to my left, and there it was.”
After misses by both teams in the third round of kicks — Schmitt’s attempt was saved and the Tommies’ kick sailed over the crossbar, sophomore Kaitlyn Villars calmly stepped up and hit a perfect shot into the upper right corner to give UW-L the defining 3-0 margin.
“My legs were pretty tired at the end, but it went in, so it’s all that matters,” said Villars, who added an assist on the Eagles’ first goal of the afternoon. “We’ve been practicing PKs for a few weeks now, so I was just trying to keep my cool, stay confident, and just hit it hard.”
Brock said that after a tumultuous end to regulation, UW-L was able to rely on experience in order to advance.
“I think we all kind of lean on our 10 seniors a lot,” Brock said. “We kind of look for their motivation and their drive, and they didn’t want their season to end. We didn’t want it to end either. I think we just dig really deep, because this is what you train for. We rely on those 10. It’s incredible how much they impact our program.”
With another trip to the third round awaiting them next weekend, Murphy said that the Eagles will take a minute to enjoy the moment.
“We’re going to have a gameplan, and have an idea of how we’re going to play against whoever we’re playing against,” said Murphy. “We’re excited about the opportunity to continue to play, and we don’t take it for granted. Being one of 16 is serious business, so we’re going to soak it in and then get back to work.”
