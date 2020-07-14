UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Dani Craig nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team's Dani Craig was one of six WIAC athletes nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, the conference announced Tuesday.

UW-Oshkosh’s Baylee Tkaczuk, UW-Platteville’s Johanna Meister, UW-Stevens Point’s April Gehl, UW-Stout’s Jessica DuVal and UW-Whitewater’s Sara Klimisch joined Craig as WIAC nominees. There were 605 total nominees across the NCAA, including 220 from Division III.

To be eligible for the award, a nominee must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport, completed eligibility in her primary sport and earned her undergraduate degree by summer 2020.

Craig, who maintained a 3.40 GPA while majoring in exercise and sports science with a concentration in coaching competitive athletics, was named to the All-WIAC First Team for the second straight year after averaging a team-high 12.6 points per game this past season as a senior. She also holds the Eagles' program record for career 3-pointers made with 161.

"Playing for UW-L was the best decision I have ever made," Craig said in a release. "It helped me grow as an athlete, student and overall person. Coach Karen (Middleton) and her staff helped me find my passion for basketball again, which I am forever grateful for. I cherish the memories I have taken from being around great teammates throughout my three years on the team."

