UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles advance to WIAC Tournament semifinals

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team earned a spot in the WIAC Tournament semifinals with a 59-53 victory over UW-Stevens Point in the opening round of the conference tournament on Monday night at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles (5-4), who are the second seed in the conference's West Division, will play at UW-Oshkosh, the East Division's top seed, on Wednesday. The Titans (7-2) beat UW-River falls 79-59 on Monday.

UW-L had three players in double figures Monday night, led by 12 points apiece from junior guard Emma Gamoke and sophomore forward Alana Gilles. Senior guard Ava Kramer added 11 points.

Gamoke, an Onalaska High School graduate, made two 3-pointers and had eight points in the first half as the Eagles built a 30-22 lead at the break.

The Eagles pushed that lead to as many as 13 points early in the third quarter. The Pointers (3-6), the East Division's third seed, got back within five points late in the frame, but Kat Fitzgerald responded with a 3 to keep them at bay.

Still, UW-Stevens Point fought to cut UW-L's lead to 49-48 with 4 minutes, 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Ava Kramer scored the game's next five points.

Kramer had all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles seal the win.

