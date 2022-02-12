UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles come back but fall in double overtime to UW-Oshkosh

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team has had some tough losses this season, and it experienced another on Saturday.

After an ugly second quarter, the Eagles staged a comeback in the second half and forced overtime. Again with their backs against the wall, junior forward Alana Gilles made a layup at the buzzer to send the game to double overtime.

A 3-pointer from sophomore guard Julia Seidel and a pair of free throws from sophomore guard Paige Schumann gave UW-L a four-point edge in that period, but UW-Oshkosh senior guard Leah Porath scored six straight points — including a reverse layup with two seconds left — to hand the Eagles a 59-57 WIAC loss at Mitchell Hall.

"We made some really good plays, some awesome plays, and so did they," UW-L head coach Karen Middleton said. "Leah Porath is an incredible player and obviously two-time conference player of the year for a reason. ...

"It hurts, but at the same time I feel like we've turned a corner of doing the things that we want to do, and it's going to pay off."

The Eagles (12-11, 4-8) will have at least two more opportunities to prove that; they play at UW-Stout on Wednesday and will begin the WIAC Tournament after that.

Entering Saturday, UW-L still had a shot at earning the No. 4 seed for the conference tournament and the bye that comes with it. But the loss means the Eagles will now have a first-round game as one of the bottom four teams in the WIAC.

Still, they showed fight after a poor second quarter Saturday, which will be key if they are to extend their season.

The Eagles scored only three points in the second quarter, and the Titans (17-5, 6-4) took advantage and held a 27-13 lead at the half.

Despite taking quality shots, UW-L made just one of its 12 field goal attempts in the second quarter and struggled offensively with leading scorer Emma Gamoke on the bench with two fouls.

“I thought we had really good looks. I thought we took good shots,” Middleton said. “They just weren’t going down for us.”

But Gamoke helped provide a spark in the second half. The Onalaska High School graduate made two 3-pointers and had eight points in the third quarter as the Eagles trimmed the deficit to 33-26 going into the fourth.

Gamoke finished with 12 points, all of which came after the half, as did Aquinas grad Kyah Steiner.

“That’s a senior for you,” Middleton said of Gamoke. “We definitely don’t want her to get in foul trouble, but I love her resiliency of coming back and stepping up big and making plays and hitting shots.”

A 7-0 run early in the fourth quarter — sparked by a 3-pointer from Steiner — knotted things up at 35, and the teams traded the lead from there before Schumann hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to tie the game at 43 and send the game to overtime.

Neither team created much separation in the first overtime, but Porath put her team ahead 50-48 with two seconds left by making a contested jumper.

UW-L's lob play out of the timeout was tied up, but the possession arrow kept the ball with the Eagles. With 0.7 seconds left, they perfectly executed a baseline out of bounds play that ended with Gilles' layup.

UW-L rode that momentum to a 57-53 edge in double overtime, but Porath — who finished with a game-high 17 points — scored the next six points. She finished a layup, then hit a jumper in the paint. And with less than 10 seconds remaining, she found room along the baseline and made a reverse layup.

Gamoke got a clean look at a 3-pointer from the right wing after the Eagles took a timeout, but it was a little long and rimmed out.

“I thought that last one was good,” Middleton said. “The house would have come down if it (went in).”

Instead, the Eagles were left with yet another difficult loss.

