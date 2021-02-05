UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles drop home opener to UW-Eau Claire

For a few minutes, the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team had seized the momentum.
After trailing by 18, the Eagles scored the final nine points of the third quarter behind stout defense and a late 3-pointer from freshman guard Julia Seidel, and Seidel opened the fourth period with another triple to cut their deficit to six points.
“It was a great run that group put together, both ends of the floor,” UW-L head coach Karen Middleton said. “I think with that energy, it created some nice shot opportunities for them, and then they were able to knock them down.
“It was a great opportunity to get us back in the game.”
But it didn’t take long for UW-Eau Claire to take the momentum back by using what gave it a sizable lead in the first place: 3-point shooting.
Senior guard Maizie Deihl hit a step-back triple from the top of the key, then connected on a 3 from the left wing after sophomore guard Jessie Ruden put back an offensive rebound.
Middleton took a timeout, but the damage was done, and the Eagles dropped their home opener to the Blugolds 64-48 on Friday night at Mitchell Hall.
While the end result was the same as Wednesday night’s 76-58 loss at UW-Eau Claire, Middleton felt she saw some improvement — particularly in terms of taking care of the ball and crashing the offensive glass.
The Eagles (0-2, 0-2 WIAC) turned the ball over 18 times on Wednesday but just eight times on Friday; they pulled down only two offensive rebounds on Wednesday but had 14 on Friday.
But UW-L had trouble trying to stop Ruden and Deihl while also struggling at times to find a flow offensively.
Ruden scored a game-high 22 points and made five of her nine 3-point attempts, while Deihl added 14 points and was 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. The Blugolds (2-0, 2-0) shot 37% from the floor but were 10-of-24 from 3 and 14-of-15 from the free-throw line.
The Eagles shot just 31% from the floor, including 6-of-20 from 3, and made the two free throws they attempted.
“We know it’s a lot of little things that we’ve got to do to clean up and get better, really starting from the defensive end,” Middleton said. “And I think that’s going to help us tremendously, just cleaning up some things to be able to stop teams from scoring, and then hopefully that leads to some good offense for us on the other end.”
Such was the case during UW-L’s run at the end of the third quarter.
The Eagles held UW-Eau Claire scoreless over the final 3 minutes, 23 seconds of the frame, and sophomore center Kat Fitzgerald scored in the paint to start the run.
Seidel followed with a floater in the lane, and Fitzgerald came away with a steal that led to a layup by sophomore forward Alana Gilles on the other end.
A Seidel triple from the right corner off an assist from junior guard and Onalaska graduate Emma Gamoke brought UW-L within 48-39 at the end of the third quarter.
Seidel then made a 3 from the top of the key at the start of the fourth quarter to cut that lead to 48-42 before the Blugolds responded with an 11-0 run to seal the game.
“She’s a nice little player, and she’s learning, she’s getting comfortable,” Middleton said of Seidel. “The other day, it was a little nerves for her for the first game, and you could tell she was much more comfortable.”
Seidel finished with eight points to lead the Eagles, while sophomore center and Prairie du Chien graduate Gabby Ritchie added seven. Senior guard Ava Kramer, junior forward Lexie Higgins and Gamoke all finished with six points.
Gamoke, who also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists, was playing in her first game after not seeing the floor in the season opener with a finger injury.
“It was great to have her out there, and she obviously gave us some really good minutes,” Middleton said. “She can flat out shoot the ball, so I know she’s going to definitely help us, and she’s really long defensively.”
But UW-L had to battle back from an early deficit.
The Eagles frequently worked to get the ball in the paint, but many of those touches came late in the shot clock and others were blocked. UW-L started just 1 of 6 from the floor.
Meanwhile, UW-Eau Claire gradually built a lead behind strong shooting from Ruden.
Ruden made three 3-pointers in the first quarter, the final of which put UW-L down 15-9 with 40 seconds left in the frame.
The Blugolds grew that lead to 11 points early in the second quarter before back-to-back 3s from Gamoke and senior guard Shayley Vesel brought the Eagles within 22-17, but UW-Eau Claire was able to get to the free-throw line and push its lead back to double digits.
That lead continued to expand in the third quarter until UW-L made its run.
“We made our run, and they responded, and that’s what a good team will do,” Middleton said. “We’ve got to put ourselves in that position and continue to work and improve and put ourselves in a good spot when the (WIAC) Tournament comes.”
The Eagles are back in action Wednesday when they host UW-River Falls (0-2, 0-2).