UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles drop home opener to UW-Eau Claire

A Seidel triple from the right corner off an assist from junior guard and Onalaska graduate Emma Gamoke brought UW-L within 48-39 at the end of the third quarter.

Seidel then made a 3 from the top of the key at the start of the fourth quarter to cut that lead to 48-42 before the Blugolds responded with an 11-0 run to seal the game.

“She’s a nice little player, and she’s learning, she’s getting comfortable,” Middleton said of Seidel. “The other day, it was a little nerves for her for the first game, and you could tell she was much more comfortable.”

Seidel finished with eight points to lead the Eagles, while sophomore center and Prairie du Chien graduate Gabby Ritchie added seven. Senior guard Ava Kramer, junior forward Lexie Higgins and Gamoke all finished with six points.

Gamoke, who also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists, was playing in her first game after not seeing the floor in the season opener with a finger injury.

“It was great to have her out there, and she obviously gave us some really good minutes,” Middleton said. “She can flat out shoot the ball, so I know she’s going to definitely help us, and she’s really long defensively.”

But UW-L had to battle back from an early deficit.