UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles fall to UW-Oshkosh in second round of WIAC Tournament

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team's season came to an end Monday night with a 65-50 loss at UW-Oshkosh in the second round of the WIAC Tournament.

Paige Schumann scored 14 points but was the only player in double figures for the fifth-seeded Eagles, who couldn't overcome a 32-20 halftime deficit after being outscored 16-7 in the second quarter.

Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner added nine points for UW-L (14-12), as did Kailee Meeker in 14 minutes off the bench.

The fourth-seeded Titans (19-5) had three players in double figures, led by Jenna Jorgensen's 14 points.

