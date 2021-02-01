UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles motivated to return to national tournament

“I feel like people just kind of have realized they need to step up now in different ways,” senior guard Ava Kramer said about filling gaps left by Craig and Schoenenberger. “In practices, we’ve been seeing different people step up, and it’s been really cool to see that.”

Kramer and junior guard Emma Gamoke are among those who will likely take on bigger roles after both were named All-WIAC honorable mention last season. Gamoke, an Onalaska graduate, averaged 9.5 ppg and started 20 games, while Kramer scored 8.3 ppg, led the team in steals (38) and was second in assists (52) behind Craig.

UW-L head coach Karen Middleton said Kramer’s leadership will be key as the team embarks on an unusual season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the point position, she really makes a lot of things go — from pushing in transition to being really effective using ball screens,” Middleton said. “But I think the biggest thing for Ava is she’s a competitor and she wants to win. She brings everyone else along with her in that regard.”

The Eagles also return Steiner and fellow junior forward Lexie Higgins, who averaged 7.6 and 6.7 ppg, respectively, last season. The duo also led the team in rebounding, with Steiner pulling down 5.8 boards per game and Higgins 5.2.