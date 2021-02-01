UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles motivated to return to national tournament

Over the course of just a few hours on March 6, Kyah Steiner experienced two completely different emotions.
First, there was excitement as the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team took the floor in Greencastle, Indiana, for its NCAA Division III national tournament opening-round game — the program’s first trip to the tournament since the 2010-11 season.
Then came disappointment as the final seconds ticked away in the Eagles’ 68-52 loss to Loras College (Iowa), which ended their season.
Steiner, then a sophomore, certainly wasn’t the only player or team member to feel those highs and lows, but it didn’t take long before something else gripped UW-L: motivation.
The Eagles believe last season’s postseason experience can be a stepping stone to success this year, and they have their sights set on another national tournament berth come this March.
“We think we can do it again,” said Steiner, a junior forward and an Aquinas High School graduate. “Just getting back to that point would be awesome.”
To do so, UW-L will turn to the same approach that took them to the national stage a season ago: balance.
No player scored more than 13 points per game last season, while five averaged more than 7.5 ppg. But the Eagles will be without Dani Craig and Delaney Schoenenberger, who averaged 12.6 and 9.7 ppg, respectively, in their senior campaigns.
“I feel like people just kind of have realized they need to step up now in different ways,” senior guard Ava Kramer said about filling gaps left by Craig and Schoenenberger. “In practices, we’ve been seeing different people step up, and it’s been really cool to see that.”
Kramer and junior guard Emma Gamoke are among those who will likely take on bigger roles after both were named All-WIAC honorable mention last season. Gamoke, an Onalaska graduate, averaged 9.5 ppg and started 20 games, while Kramer scored 8.3 ppg, led the team in steals (38) and was second in assists (52) behind Craig.
UW-L head coach Karen Middleton said Kramer’s leadership will be key as the team embarks on an unusual season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the point position, she really makes a lot of things go — from pushing in transition to being really effective using ball screens,” Middleton said. “But I think the biggest thing for Ava is she’s a competitor and she wants to win. She brings everyone else along with her in that regard.”
The Eagles also return Steiner and fellow junior forward Lexie Higgins, who averaged 7.6 and 6.7 ppg, respectively, last season. The duo also led the team in rebounding, with Steiner pulling down 5.8 boards per game and Higgins 5.2.
Middleton praised Steiner’s versatility and called her the “glue” that can do a little of everything, and the fifth-year coach has been pleased to see Higgins’ confidence grow, particularly as it relates to scoring in the post.
Add in a pair of talented transfers — sophomore center and Prairie du Chien graduate Gabby Ritchie and senior guard Shayley Vesel — and UW-L has no shortage of contributors. Ritchie played only 5.2 minutes per game last year at Minnesota State-Moorhead, but Vesel averaged 15.9 ppg and was an All-MIAC first-team selection at Saint Mary’s.
“I think we should be just as balanced, if not more balanced, this year,” Steiner said. “So I’m excited to see a lot of different people contributing.”
Still, getting back to the national tournament will not be an easy task.
The Eagles have only eight games on their schedule — all of them WIAC contests — which makes a strong start all the more important and leaves less time for the team to iron out potential adjustments. In a shorter season, any injury or illness is also increasingly consequential.
And with the DIII Management Council’s decision in October to cap the field size for winter and spring sports championships at 75% of its normal number of participants, winning the WIAC Tournament to earn an automatic berth in the national tournament becomes an even greater prize; UW-L lost in the semifinals of last year’s WIAC Tournament before getting an at-large bid to the national tournament.
But Middleton has confidence in this group and believes the team’s depth can help provide stability.
“I think we can play a lot of people,” Middleton said. “... It’s just going to be from game to game, week to week, really kind of seeing who we’re playing and what we need to do to be able to be successful.”
And while they’ve made one of their goals for the season clear, the Eagles are simply grateful to have the opportunity to play during the pandemic.
“We’re just trying to enjoy every day because you never know,” Steiner said. “At any point, we could get shut down, something could happen.”
UW-L opens its season at UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.