UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles trying to do little things right, with eyes on WIAC Tournament run

Multiple times this season, the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team has been close to a significant win over a high-level opponent but come up just short.

A three-point loss to Simpson (Iowa), then the No. 10 team in the country according to d3hoops.com and now up to No. 5. A six-point loss at UW-Oshkosh, then ranked 20th. A five-point loss to then-No. 11 UW-Eau Claire. A two-point loss at then-No. 8 UW-Whitewater.

Of course, the Eagles would have liked to have won each of those games, and they will readily say that they have struggled to finish in those situations.

But UW-L isn’t discouraged. If anything, the opposite might be true.

“We’re competing like crazy. We’re giving a tremendous effort,” sixth-year coach Karen Middleton said. “We know we haven’t played our best game, our best basketball yet.”

“We’re right there,” added junior forward Kyah Steiner, an Aquinas High School graduate. “I think it’s going to all come together.”

Now would certainly be the right time for that.

At 12-10 overall, the Eagles are unlikely to get an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. But they believe they could make a run and win the upcoming WIAC Tournament to secure a spot, even though they are currently fifth in the conference standings at 4-7.

But why not? They have been able to play with the top teams in the WIAC, after all.

“We’ve shown, again, multiple times that we can play with teams that are currently ranked,” said senior guard Emma Gamoke, an Onalaska grad. “... That just shows that we have the capability to be right there and make that big playoff run.”

A good starting point for such a run would be for UW-L to improve its seeding for the conference tournament, which begins next Friday. The Eagles have the opportunity to bump up to the No. 4 seed — and earn a bye — but that path became more difficult with a loss to UW-River Falls on Wednesday.

But if UW-L were to beat UW-Oshkosh and UW-Stout to win out and the Titans also lost their season-finale to UW-Whitewater, the Eagles would hold a slight edge over UW-Oshkosh in conference winning percentage for the fourth seed.

On paper, that appears to be a legitimate possibility: UW-L nearly beat the Titans earlier this season and already has a win over the Blue Devils, while UW-Oshkosh has an overtime loss to the Warhawks.

Regardless, the Eagles agree that their postseason fate will be determined by their level of execution.

While the defense has had its lapses, Gamoke said the team has come to rely on its play on that end of the court. And Middleton has been pleased with UW-L’s rebounding. The Eagles just need to do the little things right on offense — from setting good screens to finishing layups.

“We’re doing some of the tougher, hard aspects of the game,” Middleton said. “We just need to kind of settle in and be consistent with all of it.”

The good news, Middleton said, is that the team is finally healthy after battling illness and injuries. That should allow UW-L to show the full extent its depth and balance — junior forward Carly Coulthart, freshman guard Lauryn Milne, senior forward Lexie Higgins, sophomore guard Paige Schumann, Steiner and Gamoke all average at least 5.5 ppg, with Gamoke leading the way at 11.0 ppg.

But even if their offense is able to produce, the Eagles know their defense can’t let up. They have to put everything together if they are to make their run.

“It’s anyone’s game once it hits tournament time,” Gamoke said. “It doesn’t matter what necessarily happened in the past. It’s a brand new start. So I think that that gives us a lot to look forward to in the future.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

