UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Emma Gamoke named to All-WIAC first team; Ava Kramer earns honorable mention
alert top story
UW-L WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

{{featured_button_text}}
UW-L's Emma Gamoke

UW-La Crosse women's basketball junior guard Emma Gamoke was named to the All-WIAC first team on Wednesday. Gamoke led the Eagles with 11 points per game.

 JIM LUND, UW-L SPORTS INFORMATION

UW-La Crosse women's basketball junior guard Emma Gamoke was named to the All-WIAC first team as voted by the conference's coaches, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

Senior guard Ava Kramer, meanwhile, was an honorable mention selection.

Gamoke, an Onalaska High School graduate, led the Eagles in scoring at 11 points per game while making a team-high 19 3-pointers. She ranked second in the WIAC in 3-pointers made per game (2.1) and third in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (43%).

Gamoke missed UW-L's first game of the season with a finger injury but scored in double figures in five game, including a season-high 17 points in a win over UW-Stout.

The award is Gamoke's third all-conference honor of her career. She was a first-team selection in 2018-19 and an honorable mention selection in 2019-20.

Kramer, who earned her second straight honorable mention selection, was the Eagles' second-leading scorer at 9.2 ppg. She also led the team in steals (12) and was tied for second in assists (14).

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

