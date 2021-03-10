UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Emma Gamoke named to All-WIAC first team; Ava Kramer earns honorable mention

UW-La Crosse women's basketball junior guard Emma Gamoke was named to the All-WIAC first team as voted by the conference's coaches, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.
Senior guard Ava Kramer, meanwhile, was an honorable mention selection.
Gamoke, an Onalaska High School graduate, led the Eagles in scoring at 11 points per game while making a team-high 19 3-pointers. She ranked second in the WIAC in 3-pointers made per game (2.1) and third in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (43%).
Gamoke missed UW-L's first game of the season with a finger injury but scored in double figures in five game, including a season-high 17 points in a win over UW-Stout.
The award is Gamoke's third all-conference honor of her career. She was a first-team selection in 2018-19 and an honorable mention selection in 2019-20.
Kramer, who earned her second straight honorable mention selection, was the Eagles' second-leading scorer at 9.2 ppg. She also led the team in steals (12) and was tied for second in assists (14).
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
