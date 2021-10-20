UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Intensity, urgency key for Eagles after .500 season

Two similar themes have emerged for the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team as it nears the end of its first week of practice.

Intensity and urgency — whether individually or as a group.

“Just being intense every single day,” senior guard Emma Gamoke said while discussing her role for the season.

“I think this year we want to come out with a better start and have more urgency, especially at the beginning of the season,” sophomore guard Julia Seidel said as she outlined goals. “I think we were 1-3 at the beginning (last season), so just coming out (with) a faster start and having more, like I said, the urgency of taking care of business right away.”

“For these first few practices that we’ve had, I think the thing that I’m most excited about besides (the team’s depth) is just the intensity, the urgency that we’re playing with,” sixth-year coach Karen Middleton said.

Both will be key as the Eagles look to rebound from a 5-5 campaign last season, which was shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic and made more difficult by injuries.

“It’s not an excuse by any means at all, but we want to show that we’re better than that, too — and we have in the past,” said Middleton, whose team qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2020. “So it does leave a little sour taste in your mouth.”

The good news for the Eagles is that they are healthier than they were in the spring. Gamoke, an Onalaska High School graduate, said she feels 100% after playing with a broken finger last season. And Aquinas grad Kyah Steiner is recovering well from a knee injury, though the timing of the senior forward’s full return isn’t set in stone.

Along with that, UW-L has most of its contributors back, though guard Ava Kramer (9.2 points per game) has graduated. And, as Middleton mentioned, the Eagles are pleased with their depth.

Gamoke led the team in scoring (11 ppg) and 3-pointers made (2.1 per game) last season on her way to All-WIAC First Team honors and will again be a major factor, while Seidel and junior Casandra Warmsley figure to contribute more this season alongside Gamoke on the perimeter.

Seidel, who Middleton called crafty, averaged 3.3 points in 17.4 minutes per game as a freshman, and she said she focused on getting stronger over the offseason so she can match the physicality of the WIAC.

And Warmsley, known for her athleticism and defense, has made strides offensively after 3.8 points in 15.4 minutes per game a season ago.

“Starting in the spring, we were really working on her shot, her ball handling,” Middleton said. “And she took that through the spring and summer, and she’s doing some really good things for us.”

Add in Paige Schumann, a transfer from Division I Eastern Illinois, and UW-L likes its mix at guard — which bodes well for the Eagles, who will need good guard play for their inside-out approach to be effective.

“You’ve got to have that balance,” Middleton said. “You can’t be one-dimensional where it’s all about your guards or all about your posts.”

Middleton said they have made some tweaks to the offense, such as adding more screening action, but getting post touches will remain a point of emphasis.

And Middleton has faith in a plethora of paint options — from junior centers Kat Fitzgerald (5.2 ppg) and Gabby Ritchie (6.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg) to senior forward Lexie Higgins (4.9 ppg, 5 rpg) and junior forward Alana Gilles (8.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg).

“Any one given night, someone could step up and have a great game, or we could have balanced scoring across the board,” Middleton said. “I think that’s really important.”

“There’s not one player that really stands out as the best or there’s not one player that’s the worst,” Seidel added. “Everybody across the board brings something to the table, and so I think that’s going to be a really good strength of ours.”

That has led to competitive practices, which in turn fuels the intensity and urgency UW-L feels as it prepares for its season opener at Concordia-Chicago on Nov. 6.

The Eagles hope that having a normal nonconference schedule — there was none last season because of the pandemic — will help iron out any issues heading into WIAC play. From there, UW-L has its sights set — as it does every year — on a conference title and a trip back to the NCAA Tournament.

And the Eagles believe they have had the right energy thus far to send them down that path.

“The first couple days have been super intense,” Gamoke said. “I think we’re all just excited to get somewhat of a normal season back.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

