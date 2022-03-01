UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Onalaska grad Emma Gamoke named All-WIAC

UW-La Crosse women's basketball senior guard Emma Gamoke has been named to the All-WIAC First Team, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Onalaska High School graduate has earned four all-conference honors in her career with the Eagles — including three first-team selections — and is just the third player in program history to do so, joining Mackenzie Hunter and Elise DeNoyer.

Gamoke led UW-L in scoring this season with 11.3 points per game and in 3-pointers made with 42. She finished with double-digit points in 14 of the Eagles' 26 games and scored a season-high 29 points in a win at UW-Stout, an effort that included making seven of her nine 3-point attempts.

Gamoke, who is tied for first in school history in 3-point field goals made at 161, was also second on the team in steals (1.2) and assists (1.2) per game.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0