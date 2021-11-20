UW-La Crosse women's soccer: Eagles advance to Elite 8 with win over Washington University

DUBUQUE, Iowa — For the second time in program history, the UW-La Crosse women's soccer team will play in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles toppled sixth-ranked Washington (Mo.) in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, winning a penalty shootout 3-1 after the teams were tied at 1-all through full time and two overtimes.

Katie Feller, Lizzy Eggers and Sophie Amundson each connected on their shootout attempts for UW-L, which will play the winner of No. 9 Loras (Iowa) and No. 13 Centre (Ky.) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Shana MacPhail gave the Eagles 1-0 lead in the 41st minute off an assist from Alexis McMahon.

That advantage held until the 83rd minute, when the Bears tied the game on a goal from Gabbie Cesarone.

Washington missed on a scoring opportunity a minute later, and Amundson nearly scored her third straight game-winner in the 89th minute.

But the teams remained level, and neither was able to find the back of the net over two overtime periods. That set up the penalty shootout, where Feller, Eggers and Amundson came through.

UW-L was outshot 26-7, including 10-4 in shots on goal, but Quinn Shannon made nine saves for the Eagles.

