UW-La Crosse women's soccer: Eagles beat UW-Stevens Point in WIAC Tournament semis

The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team beat UW-Stevens Point 3-0 in the WIAC Tournament semifinals on Thursday.

With the win, the second-seeded Eagles (14-3-2) will play at top-seeded UW-Oshkosh at 6 p.m. Saturday in the WIAC Tournament championship.

Ainsley Allan, Ellie Behnke and Lizzy Eggers all scored for UW-L, which led the third-seeded Pointers 1-0 at the half.

Allan found the back of the net in the 44th minute off an assist from Sophie Amundson, who also assisted with Ellie Arndt on Behnke's goal in the 49th minute.

Eggers added her goal in the 88th minute off an assist from Hayley Slaski.

Quinn Shannon made two saves for the Eagles, who totaled 24 shots and 10 shots on goal.

