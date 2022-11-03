UW-La Crosse women's soccer: Eagles beat UW-Stevens Point, will host WIAC title game Saturday

The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team remained perfect in the WIAC after starting the conference tournament with a 4-0 semifinal win over UW-Stevens Point at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Thursday.

An aggressive defense from the Pointers allowed the Eagles (18-1-1) to find opportunities early, including a penalty kick in the first two minutes from sophomore midfielder Ellie Arndt. UW-L had 15 total shots in the 45 minutes.

“It’s been a while since we played a team that came out and we were able to move the ball early in the first half, find some people in behind and in spaces we’re pretty dangerous at,” Eagles coach Jason Murphy said. “We got the PK early, which really settled our nerves, and then once we got our backs forward and wide midfielders running at people it was good soccer.”

In the 12th minute, the Eagles' leading scorer added to her season total as junior forward Ainsley Allan scored a header off a corner kick by sophomore midfielder Claire Carter. Sophomore defender Alexis McMahon didn’t need any help on her corner kick in the 33rd minute as the wind carried her boot into the net, making it 3-0 at halftime.

“Our corner kick servers have been really good and have always put them in the right place,” said Allan, whose team is ranked second regionally and 12th nationally by D3Soccer.com. “That’s been really helpful. We have a ton of different people who can score goals, so I think having four different players score says a lot about how resilient we are.”

The Pointers defense held fast in the second half until a 70th minute goal by freshman forward Lexy Szysmanski off an assist from her sister, freshman forward Lindsey Szysmanski.

UW-Stevens Point found more scoring chances in the second half, but none converted on a night where the goalkeepers — sophomore McKenna Lloyd and freshman Robin Blair — combined for eight saves in a shutout.

The Pointers' best scoring opportunity was on a Gabby Dunn shot in the 87th minute, but it deflected off the top of the goalpost.

UW-L will now host UW-Eau Claire on Saturday after the Blugolds defeated UW-Whitewater 1-0 in Thursday's other semifinal. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.