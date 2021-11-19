UW-La Crosse women's soccer: Eagles riding momentum into Sweet 16

Six years ago, the UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team punched its first-ever ticket to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Back then, that feat, admittedly, was an accomplishment in and of itself. Everything beyond that would have been a bonus.

“In all honesty, in ’15, we probably weren’t ready to be there yet,” UW-L coach Jason Murphy said.

Now, it’s a different story.

The Eagles are no longer content with NCAA qualification alone. In pursuit of their first national title, their goal — year after year — is to make deep runs into the tournament.

They’re in the middle of one right now, in fact. Currently riding the momentum of a dramatic double-overtime road victory over No. 25 St. Catherine (Minn.), the Eagles, now making their fourth NCAA appearance in school history, once again find themselves in the Sweet 16, marking the third time they’ve reached that stage in the last five years.

If the Eagles win their next game — which kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday against No. 6 Washington (Mo.) (15-1-2) in Dubuque, Iowa — they’ll advance to the national quarterfinals for the second time in school history and first time since 2017.

“I think the amazing thing about Division III women’s soccer in this country is, once you’re in the Sweet 16 — and this is probably true for all sports in Division III — if you’re going to get to that point, you’re going to have to beat someone that’s really good,” said Murphy, who has led the Eagles to a combined 6-3-2 record in national tournament play since taking over in 2014.

“At this point of the season, if you don’t play well, you’re going to lose, and you’re going to lose bad. And even if you do play well, you can still lose.”

The Eagles (16-4-2) have done just enough to win their first two tournament games, twice clinching 1-0 victories to keep their season alive.

As per usual, senior midfielder Sophie Amundson has been the difference maker. UW-L’s season leader in both goals (11) and assists (seven), Amundson’s 47th-minute strike was enough to seal a first-round win over Wartburg on Nov. 13. A day later, Amundson saved her heroics for overtime, as a 103rd-minute goal clinched yet another Sweet 16 appearance for the Eagles.

Saturday will mark the sixth-ever meeting between Washington and UW-L, with the former leading the all-time series 3-2. It will also mark the third time both teams have met in the NCAA Tournament, with the all-time record there at 1-1 for both sides.

Another victory Saturday will send the Eagles back to the Elite 8, bringing them that much closer to a shot at the title.

“In terms of our goals as a team, I think I’d tell you that our goal is not simply to make the tournament. We strive to play well in the tournament and win matches in the tournament,” Murphy said. “I know that’s a little bit different, and don’t get me wrong, we’re always excited to make the tournament. But we know there are going to be years when we just don’t put it all together and we don’t make the tournament, and we can live with those years as long as we know that when we do make the tournament, we’re built to actually win games at that stage of the season.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0