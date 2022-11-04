UW-La Crosse women's soccer: WIAC title would be another step forward for Eagles

The final step in the UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team's march to a season sweep of the WIAC comes at 5 p.m. Saturday against visiting UW-Eau Claire in the conference tournament championship game.

If the Eagles win Saturday, it’ll be the second time they have gone undefeated in WIAC play and claimed the tournament championship in a season under coach Jason Murphy — having done so in 2017. Still, the Eagles are looking beyond Saturday and toward national bragging rights.

In that 2017 season, as well as last year, UW-L made it to the national quarterfinals before being eliminated. With each game, Murphy hopes the team continues to outdo itself.

“We talked to them before the match about making sure this was our best performance to this point,” Murphy said. “Winning a conference championship, going undefeated and conference tournament championships are great steps in the process, but really this group is trying to be healthy and play well when the games really matter.”

Undefeated in eight conference games, the Eagles (18-1-1, 8-0) boast a scoring differential of plus-50 and are ranked 13th nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll. The only blemishes on their overall record are a 2-1 loss on Sept. 11 to Illinois Wesleyan and a 1-1 tie on Sept. 28 against Wartburg.

Murphy will attempt to win his third conference tournament since joining UW-L, saying variety on the offensive attack has allowed the Eagles to score with efficiency.

“I think it’s a by-product of the work they put in everyday and our depth,” Murphy said. “We’ve been working hard in training, and the players have been working hard at having new ideas, making different choices and we’re really starting to diversify our offense and it’s creating some good chances for us.”

In total, 17 players have scored this season for the Eagles, including nine with at least four goals. Junior forward Ainsley Allan said the variety of potential scorers can help keep UW-L in games no matter the situation.

“We just have so many different people who can do a lot of different things on top of scoring goals,” Allan said. “No matter who’s out there, the level never drops, and I think we’re always on the top of our game. Even when we get down, we’ve been able to come back and score a lot of goals this season.”

Despite so many scorers, Allan has still broken out with a team-leading 12 goals in 20 starts. Sophomores Maggie Hernandez and Claire Carter each have seven goals, with Carter leading the team in assists with nine.

Defensively, the Eagles have only allowed two goals by conference opponents all season and in total have 12 shutouts this season.

Kickoff for the WIAC championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. against the Blugolds (14-5-2, 5-2-1) in what is expected to be a downpour. No problem say the Eagles as they get the opportunity to play host at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

“The weather doesn’t look too great, but it’s important to do well here and the university comes out and supports us,” Murphy said.