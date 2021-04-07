 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW-La Crosse women's tennis: Eagles dominate UW-Stout
0 comments

UW-La Crosse women's tennis: Eagles dominate UW-Stout

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The UW-La Crosse women's tennis team beat UW-Stout 9-0 in its home opener on Wednesday.

The Eagles, who improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference, have now won five in a row.

Kimberly Steinert, Kellie Hierl, Hannah Riegle, Lauren Witt, Katie Kearney and Susi Hu all won singles matches in straight sets. Pairings of Steinert/Hierl, Riegle/Kaitlyn Kalinka and Witt/Morgan Graf won doubles matches.

UW-L hosts UW-Eau Claire on Friday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News