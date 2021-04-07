UW-La Crosse women's tennis: Eagles dominate UW-Stout

The UW-La Crosse women's tennis team beat UW-Stout 9-0 in its home opener on Wednesday.
The Eagles, who improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference, have now won five in a row.
Kimberly Steinert, Kellie Hierl, Hannah Riegle, Lauren Witt, Katie Kearney and Susi Hu all won singles matches in straight sets. Pairings of Steinert/Hierl, Riegle/Kaitlyn Kalinka and Witt/Morgan Graf won doubles matches.
UW-L hosts UW-Eau Claire on Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!