EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A harsh reality of a national qualifying wrestling meet is that high highs as a team and low lows hit in short succession.
The UW-La Crosse wrestling team felt that Saturday at the Upper Midwest Regional at Eau Claire. The Eagles had a chance to qualify eight for the national meet, and five made it. But that also came with three bitter ends to the season.
Sawyer Sarbacker (17-11, 125 pounds), Josh Stenger (21-8, 133), Logan Schlough (23-9, 149), Grant Zamin (26-5, 157) and Konrad Ernst (25-0, 285) advanced to the NCAA Division III national championships after their third-or-better performances at the regional. The national meet is slated for March 8-9 in Roanoke, Va.
Ninth-ranked UW-L placed second as a team with 151 points, behind the winner Augsburg (191).
“We had some heartbreaks today, but all of our guys were there for each other,” Eagles coach Dave Malecek said. “We had a chance with eight, and we got five. You hate to leave some out there, but our guys battled hard.”
The highlight of Saturday, and the meet, was Ernst. The Onalaska High School graduate was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler after posting three pins and a 15-0 technical fall en route to the regional championship.
Ernst secured two pins in the opening rounds Friday, and didn’t slow down in the championship bouts. In four tournament matches, Ernst wrestled a total of nine minutes, four seconds at the regional.
“For Konrad, it’s all about him. He was way more aggressive (Saturday) than what we saw before,” Malecek said. “When he makes up his mind, he’s tough to stop.”
Zamin also made the tournament finals, but fell to defending national champion Ryan Epps of Augsburg. Sarbacker, Stenger and Schlough all dropped semifinals to Augsburg opponents, but made it to nationals by winning a pair of consolation matches.
Schlough secured a late takedown in the third period of his third-place match to tie the score at 7, and appeared to hold on to the win after a scramble in the closing seconds. However, his opponent, Cole Riemer of Chicago, was awarded an escape point, which would’ve sent the match to overtime after Schlough was given his riding-time bonus point.
However, UW-L challenged the escape point and it was overturned, giving Schlough the 8-7 win in regulation.
“I’m so proud of the way he battled,” Malecek said. “He’s cut a ton of weight for us this year, to help our lineup, and for him to do that and become a national qualifier … It’s been a long time since I teared up on a wrestling mat, but I did today.”
One of the heartbreaks for UW-L came at 174, where returning All-American and junior Sawyer Massie lost in his semifinal, then the fourth-place match to end his season.
