Dave Malecek knew Saturday’s La Crosse Duals were going to be a learning experience for his UW-La Crosse wrestling team.
It’s a young bunch, especially at the lower weight classes, so matchups against two of the best teams in NCAA Division III at this point in the season — No. 9 Coe and No. 7 Loras — was going to provide insight on where the No. 11 Eagles are at as a team, and where they need to grow.
After beating Coe 29-14 but then falling to Loras in the second dual of the morning 22-11, La Crosse knows it has to be better prepared to handle quick turnarounds and back-to-back tough opponents.
“That’s why we did this dual, to find out where we’re at,” said Malecek, who’s in his 13th season coaching the Eagles. “We were pretty good for one seven-minute match, but then we didn’t have it that second match.”
UW-L (3-1) was aggressive early in the opening dual with Coe, winning the first three matches and beating opponents to spots. The Eagles won seven of the 10 matches, including a big win for sophomore Grant Zamin over Coe’s Cole Erickson at 157 pounds.
That match flipped when Zamin threw Erickson — ranked second in the weight class in Division III by d3wrestle.com — from a standing position to his back near the edge of the circle. Zamin kept the tip of his toe down inside the circle and held Erickson for four back points, and rode that momentum the rest of the way en route to a 12-2 major decision.
“He did a lot of great things on his feet,” Malecek said. “I think he was really excited about that match.”
But Zamin’s day reflected that of many Eagles: good in the first dual, not so much in the second. He lost his first match of the year to Loras’ Brandon Murray in a tightly contested 6-2 match, but didn’t seem to have the energy he possessed in his first match.
Points were hard to come by against Loras, who jumped out to a 9-0 lead after three close decisions. Only two wrestlers — Loras’ Javier Soto at 184 and UW-L’s Konrad Ernst at heavyweight — reached double-digits.
“We looked a little flat in the second match,” junior 174-pounder Sawyer Massie said. “We didn’t have the fire that was there the first match. Obviously our technique wasn’t there as well. We have a good point of view of where we’re at and what we need to work on for the rest of the season.”
The loss to cap the day left a sour feeling, but Massie and Ernst, the team’s returning All-Americans from last season, solidified their roles as anchors of the lineup.
Massie, ranked No. 3 at 174, steamrolled the Jake Voss 12-3 in the opening match to give La Crosse firm control of the dual with three matches to go. Voss was ranked No. 7 in the weight class going into the match.
He had to fight tooth-and-nail with Loras’ Sam Schuler in his second match, and it was tied at 2 going into the final minute of the third period. But Massie secured a takedown with 13 seconds remaining to seal the win.
“I usually don’t prefer to leave it that close,” Massie said with a laugh. “But you’ve got to be ready for those tough matches. Be ready to grind it out to the end.”
Ernst, an Onalaska High School graduate, scored one of the Eagles’ two pins against Coe, stopping Kaleb Reeves’ attempt at a roll-through and securing the fall right in front of the UW-L bench. He then manhandled Loras’ Brody Tupy to the tune of a 19-0 major.
Saturday was a good simulation for what postseason tournaments will be like for the Eagles — facing stiff competition each step of the way without much rest in between matches. That was the feeling Malecek wanted to bring to the early-season duals.
“We’ve got a young team,” Ernst said. “So just focusing on what we struggled with today to get better for the end of the season. That’s the main goal here.”
