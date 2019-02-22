EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse wrestling team has seven competitors in the championship semifinals and three more alive in the consolation quarterfinals after the first day of the Upper Midwest Regional meet.
The top three wrestlers in each weight class advance to the NCAA Division III championship tournament, so all 10 Eagles still have a chance to move on. UW-L — ranked ninth in Division III — is second as a team (83 points) after the first day, trailing No. 2 Augsburg (100).
Sawyer Sarbacker (15-10, 125 pounds), Josh Stenger (19-7, 133), Hayden Schlough (19-9, 141), Logan Schlough (21-8, 149), Grant Zamin (25-4, 157), Sawyer Massie (18-2, 174) and Konrad Ernst (23-0, 285) are all in the championship semifinals after going either 1-0 or 2-0 Friday.
Jackson Schoen (18-7, 165), Reed Williams (10-7, 184) and Cullen Bauer-Trottier (8-11, 197) lost in the early rounds, but tallied a win apiece in the consolation bracket to stay alive.
“We had a lot of tough matches, this is arguably the toughest regional,” Eagles coach Dave Malecek said. “Our guys attacked, and scored a lot of points in the matches they won. Sawyer Sarbacker beats a national finalist from last year (Wheaton’s Carlos Fuentez), that just shows how far he’s come.”
Ernst, an Onalaska High School graduate ranked as the No. 4 heavyweight in Division III, tallied a pair of quick pins — 1 minute, 7 seconds in the first round, and 47 seconds in the second. He’ll face Oshkosh sophomore Jordan Lemcke in the semifinals, an opponent he’s beaten twice this season.
Massie, who’s ranked No. 3 in the Division III at his weight, tallied a pin late in his quarterfinal match. He’ll take on Whitewater’s Jarrit Shinhoster (14-2) in the semifinals.
Zamin, ranked eighth at 157, secured a pin in his opening match and then a 6-1 decision in the quarterfinals. He’ll face No. 9 Keone Derian (27-7) of Elmhurst in the semifinals.
In the lighter weights, the Eagles will face a handful of Augsburg foes, with Sarbacker, Stenger and the Schlough brothers all facing Auggies in the semifinals.
“It’s going to be like a dual meet against them, and they roughed us up a bit in our dual earlier (this season),” Malecek said, referencing the 29-6 dual loss UW-L suffered at the NWCA Multi-Divisional Duals on Jan. 4. “I like the guys we’re putting out there. We just have to wrestle our style. That’s the thing we’re reinforcing (Friday night), and I’m really excited.
“Our guys have got an opportunity to punch their ticket to the national meet, it’ll just come down to who got better after that dual.”
Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.