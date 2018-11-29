Grant Zamin admits that he wasn’t always all the way in when it came to wrestling.
He started wrestling later in life that most of his peers, and wasn’t always successful until the latter half of his career at Gurnee (Ill.) High School. But during those seasons — both of which ended at the Illinois state tournament and included fourth- and sixth-place finishes — his passion for the sport grew. His passion and his skill helped him earn a spot on the UW-La Crosse wrestling team, and helped him secure a spot in the varsity lineup at 157 pounds.
Saturday’s La Crosse Duals — a four-team dual series featuring all nationally ranked teams slated to begin at 10 a.m. at Mitchell Hall — could be a statement morning for Zamin, a sophomore, if he’s able to build on his 6-0 record to start the season.
Zamin will more than likely face Coe College’s Cole Erickson, the No. 2 ranked 157-pounder in NCAA Division III, according to d3wrestle.com. He’s also likely to see Brandon Murray of Loras, who, like Zamin, is just outside the top 10 rankings at the weight class.
The La Crosse Duals will feature four of the top teams in Division III: No. 7 Loras, No. 9 Coe, No. 11 La Crosse, and No. 16 Whitewater.
Wins this weekend would likely shoot Zamin up the rankings, and give him a springboard toward the second half of the season. But he’s taking things in stride, not putting too much pressure on himself.
“Our coaches took us aside, the 25 (125) through 57 (157 pounders), and they wanted us to get in some extra workouts. Try to get in more now that we’re getting closer to the break,” Zamin said Wednesday. “They’re good teams, but we’re just sticking to the course, same game plan as any week.”
For Zamin, though, that game plan has come to include just as much work on the mental side of wrestling as the physical.
It started in high school when he started to fully commit to wrestling. He’d watch YouTube videos on mindset and how he can stay mentally sharp even as physical aspects of wrestling can become chaotic.
“I’m reading a lot of books about it. I’m always trying to find ways to get that little step above my opponent,” Zamin said.
He also goes to those he sees as mentors, like coach Dave Malecek and former UW-L All-American Lloyd McKinney, for advice.
Zamin said a lot of the mindset work he does focuses on building his confidence even through difficult practices with his teammates.
“It’s that consistency — not just conditioning, or working on our singles, doubles or riding — but just constantly telling yourself you’ll get back up,” Zamin said. “There’s guys in this room, there’s coaches in this room, who can beat the crap out of me, but I know those guys are going to be the only ones beating the crap out of me, it’s not going to be anyone else.”
That mindset will be valuable this weekend against top competition. It’s a mid-season test that Malecek said is important because of its timing.
After Saturday, the Eagles have one dual and one invitational the following week before taking nearly a month off for finals and winter break. They’ll return to action on Jan. 4 at the NWCA Duals in Louisville, Ky., and Saturday’s results will be important for seeding at that event. But the home matches will also give wrestlers and coaches an idea of what needs to improve before the stretch run of conference matches in January that lead into the postseason.
“You don’t make or break the season now, but you also can’t just turn it on in March. We need to turn it on now. We need to turn it on this weekend, and then our next dual with Luther,” Malecek said.
“It lets you know where you’re at. You need those indicators, you need those checkpoints, right before Christmas … because it lets us take a breath and look at what we learned, what we accomplished, figure out what we need to fix, and then ride that momentum into the second part of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.