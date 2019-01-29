Josh Stenger was reminded almost every day of the offseason of the most disappointing day of his freshman wrestling season at UW-La Crosse.
The fourth-place medal he earned at the NCAA Upper Midwest Regional would be a nice reward for some, but Stenger saw regret in the image of the medal he made his cellphone background. Only the top three from the regional advance to the national championship tournament, and coming up a match short lit a fire under the Eagles’ 133 pounder for this season.
He’s had to adjust to being a known name in Division III — more on that later — but the added commitment that Stenger put into his sport and education this year has gotten coach Dave Malecek’s attention.
“His commitment to training, his commitment to school, everything he’s doing on a daily basis, I think it all stems from last year,” Malecek said Tuesday. “He’s starting to see his full potential, and he’s starting to realize he really is one of the best guys in the United States.”
Stenger (16-5) is ranked No. 7 in his weight by d3wrestle.com, and is coming off a second-place finish at the Pete Wilson Invitational at Wheaton College (Ill.). His only loss of the tournament came against second-ranked Jordin James (25-1) of Mount Union in the championship bout, a 6-4 decision.
He’s always been successful on the mat, coming to La Crosse as a multiple-time state qualifier and took fourth as a junior at Huntley (Ill.) High School, where he’s the program record holder in wins and takedowns. But he learned that getting fully acclimated to the college wrestling scene took a new level of buy-in.
“Coming in with a positive mindset, and the will to get better every practice,” Stenger said of the changes he made for this season. “And tweaking little things that were holding me back from being one of the best.”
Even with that increased commitment, this year started a bit rocky for the Lake in the Hills, Ill., native. He lost his match against Eau Claire’s Tanner Deist in the first dual of the season. Deist isn’t currently ranked, and Stenger was disappointed that he didn’t wrestle like himself.
Looking back on it Tuesday, he acknowledged that the No. 3 national ranking he was given in the preseason got in his head. He was too wrapped up on what a match would do to his ranking that he wasn’t competing in the right frame of mind.
“It’s definitely a lot of pressure. I think it was a lot of what contributed to my first loss,” Stenger said. “Going out there with a target on my back, just thinking, ‘I have to win otherwise my ranking’s going to drop.
“But I think a big turning point for me was the national duals. Thinking about just wrestling who was in my way, not rankings. I got a lot of confidence from that.”
Stenger went 5-1 at the NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals, with his only loss being against then-No. 2 Sam Bennyhoff of Augsburg (Minn.), a perennial Division III powerhouse.
The next 5½ weeks are what Stenger has had his eyes on — “Championship Season” as it’s called in the UW-L wrestling room. The team’s last dual of the season is at 7 p.m. Thursday against Stevens Point, and then after Saturday’s Don Parker Open at UW-Eau Claire, it’s the postseason. The Eagles go back to Eau Claire Feb. 8 for the WIAC championships, and Feb. 22-23 for the Upper Midwest Regional. The Division III national championships are in Roanoke, Va., March 8-9.
Stenger wants to make his first national championship tournament, and over the next three meets he’s going to get a good look at one of the biggest hurdles he’ll need to clear in order to get there. Steven’s Point’s Ben Vosters, a senior, is ranked ninth in Division III, and they have the potential to square off three times before the regional meet.
“It’s definitely frustrating having to compete with that guy that much. He’s a great wrestler,” Stenger said. “Seeing him at regionals, knowing that I’ll have to beat him there, it’s frustrating. He’s going to know more about me, but I’m also going to know more about him.”
He said through his career, the more he’s seen an opponent, the more success he’s had against them, and he won’t try to hold anything back in the regular-season match just because the postseason is near.
But Stenger’s goals this year aren’t solely individual — he wants the Eagles to be competing for a national championship as a team. Sophomore Grant Zamin (No. 8 at 157, 19-4), and juniors Sawyer Massie (No. 3 at 174, 12-1) and Konrad Ernst (No. 4 at 285, 17-0) have become anchors in Malecek’s lineup. And Stenger believes UW-L has more wrestlers that can help them be title contenders.
“Looking through our lineup, even the guys who haven’t broken the lineup yet, everyone’s just tough,” Stenger said. “I’m confident in anybody we send out. Where we’re sitting right now, ninth as a team, and getting … to No. 1, it’s just getting that team confidence.
“Me, Grant, Sawyer, Konrad, we all believe we can be national champs. But I think we have to get everyone on that same page.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.