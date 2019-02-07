If he had his way, you’d only see UW-La Crosse junior Sawyer Massie in one of two settings during the winter months — wrestling or the outdoors.
The All-American wrestler for the Eagles and Hudson, Wis., native has a passion for hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. He got his start in these activities with his father, and the Coulee Region’s plentiful outdoors options are part of what brought the 174 pounder to UW-L.
“There’s lots of stuff to do here,” said Massie, who’s ranked third in NCAA Division III at his weight. “The bluffs, the river, lots of good hiking opportunities around here.”
And while the outdoors might be calling his name in his spare time, Massie (13-1) is focused on adding another chapter to an already-successful career on the mat at UW-L. His chance to do that starts Friday at the WIAC championship tournament. Massie, the defending conference champion, will be one of the top seeds in the tournament after going unbeaten against D-III competition this season.
It’ll be just his second competitive match in more than a month after suffering an ankle injury at the NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals the first weekend of January. He knew immediately when he suffered the injury in his match with Millikin’s Austin Hedrick on Jan. 5, but he still gutted out a 10-8 win.
UW-L coach Dave Malecek said Massie didn’t mention the injury until he’d been off the mat for a while and was having trouble walking. Still, Massie wanted to compete through it.
“He goes, ‘I’m going this match.’ And it was against (No. 8) Baldwin Wallace. He said, ‘I’ll go on one foot,’” Malecek said, recalling how Massie handled his injury.
Malecek, obviously, didn’t allow Massie to compete and waited to reinsert Massie back into the lineup.
When he returned on Jan. 31 against Stevens Point, he tallied a pin in the third period and look just as dominant as ever.
“He came back better,” Malecek said. “It’s crazy to say that, but his body is fresher, his mind his fresher, he’s even hungrier for wrestling. You can see it when he walks into the room.”
The injury was the first extended break in action Massie’s had in his college wrestling career. After taking sixth place at last season’s D-III national championships, Massie wanted to improve on that finish, and the injury risked derailing the momentum he’d been building.
But he said Wednesday that, even though it was difficult, rushing back to the mat would only make it work.
“It was tough to watch all my teammates competing, because I wanted to be out there too, but I just had to give it time and get (my ankle) back to where it is now,” Massie said.
Massie enters Friday’s tournament with a target on him. Not only because of his national rank and being the defending champion, but also because UW-L is the defending team champion. La Crosse and Whitewater are tied for the most conference titles with 17 apiece, and they’re the two frontrunners to win on Friday.
And while the following two tournaments — the NCAA Upper Midwest Regional and the national championships — are held in higher esteem, Massie said capturing another conference title would still be meaningful.
“It’s pretty important to me,” he said. “It just shows we’re at the top of the conference.
“Just knowing that I’ve done the work, put in the training, and gone through the process, I feel like I should be able to win.”
