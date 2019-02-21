Relax. Breathe. Wrestle.
UW-La Crosse junior Konrad Ernst can hear those words echo in his mind every time he steps on the wrestling mat. It’s a mantra that’s been instilled in him by a trusted source, and it’s a foundation upon which an undefeated season and lofty goals in upcoming tournaments have been built.
Ernst, an Onalaska High School graduate and the Eagles’ heavyweight, is 21-0 this year and coming off his first WIAC championship as he enters the Upper Midwest Regional tournament this weekend at Eau Claire. Ernst earned All-American honors last season with a sixth-place finish at the NCAA championships, but to get back there, Ernst first has to place in one of the top three spots at the regional.
Finally healthy after gutting through his sophomore season on an injured knee, Ernst has been more at ease this season, and able to use his full repertoire in matches. His development — and his three-word mantra — is due in part to the work he’s done with UW-L assistant coach Austin Goergen.
Goergen, a Caledonia High School graduate and four-time Division II national qualifier at heavyweight for St. Cloud State, joined the Eagles’ staff in October as he finished his student teaching and degree. But Goergen and Ernst’s relationship goes back further, to their days at La Crosse Area Wrestlers, or L.A.W., the youth program that has produced many of the area’s best grapplers.
“It’s awesome. He just did it at St. Cloud, and he knows exactly what I’m going through and what I need,” Ernst said of having Goergen on the staff. “It’s definitely good to have an extra coach in the room who can help out and wrestle with me every day, and to rekindle that friendship that we built throughout L.A.W.”
Goergen’s on-mat resume is stellar — a 146-12 high school record, a two-time Minnesota state champion and two-time Bi-State Classic champion; a 136-14 record with 71 pins at SCSU, national runner-up once and third in the nation twice — and it was a big part of why UW-L coach Dave Malecek brought him on board.
But another reason was that Malecek needed a coach that could drive Ernst to his best.
“We really needed somebody that could push Konrad to a different level on the physical side and the mental side,” Malecek said. “I love it because it saves my body. I’m getting too old (to wrestle Ernst).”
Goergen’s lost a good deal of weight since his wrestling career ended in 2017, but he’s still got enough strength and skill to push Ernst as a training partner.
“I know if I have a good practice with coach Goergen, I’m ready to go,” Ernst said. “That’s how I gauge how I’m doing. He’s definitely helpful as well. If I need it, he’ll let me finish through moves, but he does a good job of knowing what I need and helping me get it.”
The pair’s personal relationship also helps their training.
Goergen helped coach at L.A.W. during his high school career, working with Ernst often. They stayed in touch as Goergen began his college career, and he said he feels like he knows the buttons to push for Ernst when needed.
“I feel like that’s been a huge success, to push him,” Goergen said. “I kind of know where his limit is, and I can take it a little further than that limit, because I’ve grown up with him. I know where I can get him to be as long as he’s willing to. He’s bought into our process, and if he keeps doing that, the sky’s the limit.”
You can see the benefits of their work together in the way Ernst is finishing matches.
One of Goergen’s great strengths in college was finishing matches with pins — 52.2 percent of his wins were by fall. Ernst said he’s always looking for those bonus points for the Eagles, and he’s posted a career-high 11 pins this season.
Malecek said he’s seen growth in Ernst both as a wrestler and as a leader of the team, which features a young lineup. But he’s not shy in letting his heavyweight know that he thinks there’s more potential in him to mine.
“The biggest thing has been telling him I don’t think he’s that good yet. Just being honest with him — he’s got areas to work on,” Malecek said. “Everybody tells him how big and how fast and how strong he is, but you’ve also got to be honest with him and say, ‘You’ve got to get better.’ You’re giving other guys hope.”
Ernst did have a couple of close calls in the WIAC tournament, with an overtime match in the semifinals and then a 2-0 win in the finals.
He’s said a part of his development this season has been setting goals above just winning, but winning in certain ways.
“Something I try to look at is that, even in some of my wins, is if I don’t win by as much as I want to, kind of treating that like a loss, and trying to bounce back from it,” Ernst said.
Ernst will likely be one of the top seeds in the regional bracket. He’ll be looking to extend his unbeaten run and improve on the third-place finish he posted at last year’s regional.
To do that, he said, requires focusing on the match in front of him and not worrying about who he might see in the tournament or the seedings. That, and as always:
Relax. Breathe. Wrestle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.