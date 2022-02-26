Viterbo basketball: Monis, Wagner earn top men's NSAA honors

Viterbo men's basketball junior forward Jack Monis was named the NSAA player of the year and the V-Hawks' Wayne Wagner was named the conference's coach of the year, the league announced Friday.

Monis leads Viterbo with 16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Wagner has helped the V-Hawks post a 16-12 (9-5) record going into Saturday night's NSAA Tournament semifinal against Dakota State (S.D.).

Senior guard Brady Polk, who is averaging 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists, was named second team all-conference, and senior forward Robert Cunitz, who is averaging 13.3 points per game, earned honorable mention.

Viterbo women's junior guard Kaitlyn Kennedy was named second team all-conference after averaging a team-high 10.4 points and shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

