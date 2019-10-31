The Viterbo men's basketball team put up a valiant effort, but guard Noah Fredrickson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the V-Hawks fell 74-73 to Mount Mercy at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium on Thursday.
Viterbo trailed 68-54 with 8:19 left, but went on a 19-6 run to make it a 74-73 game with 44 seconds left.
After a defensive stop, Viterbo called a timeout and set up a play for Fredrickson, but the basket didn't fall.
You have free articles remaining.
The Onalaska High School graduate was solid throughout the night, scoring 19 points thanks to a 5-for-11 effort from beyond the arc. Tyree Young led Viterbo with 20 points and registered a double-double, pulling in 11 rebounds. But the V-Hawks shot just three free throws on the night going 2-for-3 while Mount Mercy was 13 of 14.
Viterbo will be back in action on Nov. 5 when they travel to Holy Family College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.