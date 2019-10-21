Zakhar Shkidchenko netted the game-winner in the 87th minute to lift Governors State over Viterbo 2-1 in a nonconference men's soccer match on Tuesday at the Viterbo Outdoor Athletics Complex.
Andrew Weddle scored on a penalty kick to the game up at one for the V-Hawks (7-9-1) in the 86th minute. But Governors State (7-5-1) needed just 20 seconds to recapture the lead after Shkidchenko scored on a nice feed from Miguel Navarette.
Viterbo outshot Governors State 28-13. Sergio Mendieta finished with 12 saves for Governors State while Nate Regas finished with two for Viterbo.
