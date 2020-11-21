Viterbo men's basketball: V-Hawks beat Cardinal Stritch for third straight win

The Viterbo men's basketball team used a big second half to beat Cardinal Stritch 80-64 on Saturday for its third straight win.

The V-Hawks, who improved to 3-2, outscored the Wolves (0-3) 45-29 in the second half after the teams were knotted at 35 at half.

Cardinal Stritch held a lead early in the second half, but Viterbo took control with about nine minutes to play before stretching its advantage in the closing minutes.

Junior guard Brady Polk led the V-Hawks with a game-high 24 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Lowden Rockweiler (14 points), junior forward Robert Cunitz (12 points) and sophomore forward Jack Monis (10 points) were all in double figures, while senior guard and Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson added 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench.

Fredrickson, who made three 3-pointers Saturday, has totaled 24 points in just 26 minutes in his two games back from injury.

Viterbo was 10-of-27 (37%) from 3-point range while outrebounding Cardinal Stritch 40-29 and outscoring the Wolves 20-10 in second-chance points.

