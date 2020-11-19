Viterbo men's basketball: V-Hawks to rely on experienced returners this season

All things considered, Viterbo men’s basketball coach Wayne Wagner has been pleased with how his team has handled itself in the early going this season.
Sure, the V-Hawks were 1-2 heading into Thursday night’s game against Clarke — which ended after the Tribune went to press — but those losses came to teams that are a combined 8-2. That start also comes after an essentially nonexistent offseason because of COVID-19, and Viterbo has been without leading returning scorer and Onalaska High School graduate Noah Fredrickson, who broke a bone in his foot as practices were about to get underway.
But the V-Hawks have shown their potential once they are able to get into a rhythm.
They were within four points at half in their losses to Northwestern and Dordt, and they trounced Cardinal Stritch in their most recent game, an 88-62 win, in which they had five players in double figures, shot 47% from 3-point range and scored 28 points off turnovers.
“It kind of starts at the top with our upperclassmen, who have been through the college experience enough to know, ‘Hey, it’s time now, OK? We can’t wait around anymore,’” said Wagner, who is in his 22nd year as Viterbo’s head coach. “I think they’ve fostered a really energetic attitude to try to get this thing heading in the right direction quicker than you might have expected with the limitations we’ve had.”
That group — from junior guard Brady Polk and junior forward Robert Cunitz to senior guard Lowden Rockweiler — along with sophomore forward Jack Monis, will be key as the team looks to improve on last season’s 15-14 finish.
Viterbo was picked to finish sixth in the North Star Athletic Association by the conference’s coaches despite graduating only one major contributor, Tyree Young, from last year’s team. Young, however, won’t be simply replaced.
The first-team all-NSAA point guard led the V-Hawks in nearly every statistic a season ago, including points (15.3 per game), rebounds (7.1 per game), assists (109 total) and steals (48 total).
“Tyree was able to just, at any given time in a game, go make something happen for us,” Wagner said. “That’s certainly an element that’s going to be hard to replace, and probably, we’re not even going to be able to replace that this year.”
While Young will be missed, Wagner has no shortage of confidence in this group — again pointing to its experience and work ethic — after strong showings last season.
Rockweiler, Cunitz and Monis started at least 20 games last season while averaging 8.7, 9.7 and 11.9 points per game, respectively, and Polk made an impact despite battling injuries. Those four have picked up where they left off to start this season.
Through three games, Monis leads the team with 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Polk (13.7 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.7 apg) and Rockweiler (12 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.7 apg) have nearly identical stat lines, and Cunitz has chipped in 10.7 points per game.
Junior guard Nicholas Malovrh (6.3 ppg) has rounded out the starting lineup, while junior forward Jesse Kutz, sophomore guard and Arcadia High School graduate Nolan Martin and junior guard Spencer Speltz have played key roles off the bench.
“The number of returners with experience — and a handful of them with significant contributions, not just experience — is something we can play off of,” Wagner said. “... We’re built more on balance and all that stuff, and that’s what we’ll need to continue to see.”
Wagner said the team is motivated after being picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference, and the coach pointed to 3-point shooting and defense as keys to the V-Hawks’ success. Fredrickson’s return should certainly help with that.
The senior guard, who was cleared to return to practice last week, led Viterbo with 69 3-pointers made last season while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. Wagner said Fredrickson’s time table to be back on the court depends largely on his conditioning.
“We’ve had several guys who have had this same injury in my time here, and once they got cleared, it didn’t take long,” Wagner said.
The V-Hawks host Cardinal Stritch on Saturday and play on the road at Northwestern-St. Paul on Tuesday before conference play starts in December.
