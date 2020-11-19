Viterbo men's basketball: V-Hawks to rely on experienced returners this season

All things considered, Viterbo men’s basketball coach Wayne Wagner has been pleased with how his team has handled itself in the early going this season.

Sure, the V-Hawks were 1-2 heading into Thursday night’s game against Clarke — which ended after the Tribune went to press — but those losses came to teams that are a combined 8-2. That start also comes after an essentially nonexistent offseason because of COVID-19, and Viterbo has been without leading returning scorer and Onalaska High School graduate Noah Fredrickson, who broke a bone in his foot as practices were about to get underway.

But the V-Hawks have shown their potential once they are able to get into a rhythm.

They were within four points at half in their losses to Northwestern and Dordt, and they trounced Cardinal Stritch in their most recent game, an 88-62 win, in which they had five players in double figures, shot 47% from 3-point range and scored 28 points off turnovers.